Never talk to strangers and don’t eat yellow snow. Some life lessons are drummed into us from the very beginning, but for those of us who live in London, there are a load of essential rules we have to learn specifically to navigate through life in the capital.

From developing a thick skin to avoiding eye contact, there are a few things that quickly become part of your city survival guide. And we all know what happens to the people who don’t have their Oyster card ready at the barriers.

So tell us: what’s the most valuable life lesson London has taught you?

Whether it’s saving money or forming close friendship groups, share your London life lessons with us anonymously in the form below and the most insightful will be featured in Time Out magazine.

