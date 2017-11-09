What's the thing that bugs you most about London?

Stopping on Oxford Street with no warning. Fumbling at the barriers for an Oyster card. Paying over a fiver for a pint. These are just some of the things guaranteed to make a Londoner's blood boil - and we haven't even touched on making eye contact yet.

But of all the things bound to irritate anyone in this city, what gets under your skin the most?

Tell us: what's the thing that bugs you the most about London?

Whether it's the property market, millennials or the endless stream of novelty pop-ups, share your London pet hate anonymously in the form below. The best submissions that strike a chord with us will feature in Time Out magazine.

We feel you. Maybe these rules every London should follow will help?