What’s your favourite Austrian place in London?

London’s Austrian contingent isn’t one of the city’s biggest expat populations, but there’s still a strong Viennese flavour to some parts of town. We’re looking for the best Austrian spots around, and we want your help.
Where can you experience the classic Viennese café atmosphere? What’s your top spot to hear Mozart in style? Whose schnitzel is the shitzel? Tell us your favourite Austrian place in London in the comments below, and we’ll give the best a shout-out in Time Out London magazine.
Need some inspiration? Here’s a selection of Austrian restaurants in London.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Coming from a country where skiing is as normal as for British the tea, the Emirates Air Line in East London is always a highlight! It gives you a hint of skiing experience in the Alps without the low temperatures or the need to drag skies with you. Also excellent view over London...