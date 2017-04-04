What’s your favourite French place in London?

As part of our series celebrating London’s status as a cosmopolitan global city, we’re turning to our neighbours in France. London is home to something like 300,000 French expats – one of the largest European populations in the city – and has a century-long history of exchange across the Channel. That’s resulted in plenty of French institutions taking root over here. But what’s your top tip to live la vie française à Londres?
Do you know a great French restaurant or bar, a museum or gallery showcasing Gallic art, a hip Parisian boutique, a cultural centre or church or something else entirely? If so, we want to know. Leave your recommendations in the comments box below, and we’ll use the best in Time Out London magazine.
For now, here’s the best of Spanish London.
Hands down, Raison D'Être has the best baguette in town but if you're looking for other types of breads, Poilâne and PAUL have a great selection. They're perfect to toast for breakfast or to make sandwiches with!
As for pastries, Aubaine bakes the most authentic croissant amandes I've had, it's on par with boulangeries in Paris. If you're looking for other types of viennoiseries, Orée is an equally good option. They make a unique pastry called the pistachio escargot. Super flaky and filled with white chocolate and crushed pistachios.
Pierre Hermé is my preferred brand for macarons because he comes up with some pretty creative flavour combinations along with the classic ones and they taste just as good in London as they do in Paris!