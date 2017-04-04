What’s your favourite French place in London?

As part of our series celebrating London’s status as a cosmopolitan global city, we’re turning to our neighbours in France. London is home to something like 300,000 French expats – one of the largest European populations in the city – and has a century-long history of exchange across the Channel. That’s resulted in plenty of French institutions taking root over here. But what’s your top tip to live la vie française à Londres?

Do you know a great French restaurant or bar, a museum or gallery showcasing Gallic art, a hip Parisian boutique, a cultural centre or church or something else entirely? If so, we want to know. Leave your recommendations in the comments box below, and we’ll use the best in Time Out London magazine.

