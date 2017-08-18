  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What’s your favourite Kiwi place in London?

By jamestcmanning Posted: Friday August 18 2017, 4:20pm

What’s your favourite Kiwi place in London?

Although its 30 million sheep put our city farms to shame, New Zealand has a human population less than half the size of London’s. Nevertheless, its Commonwealth status guarantees a steady flow of expats. From excellent coffee shops to the annual Waitangi Day pub crawl, New Zealanders have made their mark on the British capital.

Now we want to know: what’s your favourite Kiwi place in London? Tip us off about your favourite places to eat, drink, hang out and feel those NZ vibes. The best recommendations will appear in Time Out London magazine.

Left us a tip? Then check out the best of Korean London.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By jamestcmanning 259 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments