What's your favourite Russian place in London?

By James Manning Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 3:36pm

What’s your favourite Russian place in London?

With the papers full of Russian influence and three major Russian art shows opening in London, we’re looking at the ways in which Russian culture has shaped our city. From oligarchs to students and businesspeople to creative types, it’s said that there are 300,000 Russian Londoners – it’s no wonder some people call it ‘Londongrad’ or ‘Moscow-on-Thames’. If you’re one of them, we want to hear from you.

Tell us: what’s your favourite Russian place in London? Whether it’s a café, shop, restaurant, cultural centre, museum or concert venue (or even just a favourite hangout) tell us how to do London like a Russian. We’ll use the best suggestions in Time Out London magazine.

Left a tip? Then discover the best of Swedish London.

By James Manning

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

