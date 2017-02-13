With the papers full of Russian influence and three major Russian art shows opening in London, we’re looking at the ways in which Russian culture has shaped our city. From oligarchs to students and businesspeople to creative types, it’s said that there are 300,000 Russian Londoners – it’s no wonder some people call it ‘Londongrad’ or ‘Moscow-on-Thames’. If you’re one of them, we want to hear from you.

Tell us: what’s your favourite Russian place in London? Whether it’s a café, shop, restaurant, cultural centre, museum or concert venue (or even just a favourite hangout) tell us how to do London like a Russian. We’ll use the best suggestions in Time Out London magazine.

Left a tip? Then discover the best of Swedish London.