What’s your favourite Trinidadian place in London?

By James Manning Posted: Monday August 14 2017, 5:16pm

Notting Hill Carnival is right round the corner, and although you might think it’s all about Jamaica, the Caribbean Carnival tradition began on another island: Trinidad. And August Bank Holiday isn’t your only chance to sample the music, culture and food of Trinidad and Tobago in London: Trini restaurants, social clubs and parties bring Caribbean vibes to the city all year round.

So tell us: what’s your favourite Trinidadian place in London? Whether it’s a mouthwatering roti takeaway or a banging soca club night, leave your tips in the comments box below. We’ll use the best in an upcoming Time Out London magazine.

And for more Caribbean culture, check out our guide to Jamaican London.

Staff writer
By James Manning 254 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

2 comments
Frank M

And Chapie Trini, a market stall on Saturdays at Ridley Road Market

Frank M

Fish, Wings and Tings in Brixton Village!