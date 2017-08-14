Notting Hill Carnival is right round the corner, and although you might think it’s all about Jamaica, the Caribbean Carnival tradition began on another island: Trinidad. And August Bank Holiday isn’t your only chance to sample the music, culture and food of Trinidad and Tobago in London: Trini restaurants, social clubs and parties bring Caribbean vibes to the city all year round.

So tell us: what’s your favourite Trinidadian place in London? Whether it’s a mouthwatering roti takeaway or a banging soca club night, leave your tips in the comments box below. We’ll use the best in an upcoming Time Out London magazine.

