Whistles is having a massive sample sale in Shoreditch tomorrow

Londoners, you don’t need David Dickinson to help you find a bargain, because this week Whistles is holding a sample sale. Tomorrow (April 5) and on Thursday (April 6) at Shoreditch's Protein Studios, you’ll be able to pick up the brand’s super-stylish womenswear at up to 75 percent off. And with its emphasis on classic shapes and quality fabrics, these bargains will be in your wardrobe for plenty of seasons to come.
Cash and major credit cards are accepted.
Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY. Wednesday 5 April and Thursday 6 April, 8am-7pm. Closest tube: Old Street.
