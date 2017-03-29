Will Smith reunites with his 'Fresh Prince' co-stars. Is a revival brewing?

Fans of the 1990s TV show 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' have been tempted by the idea of a revival of the much-loved series after one of the original cast posted a picture on Instagram of him and his former co-stars sharing an afternoon together.

A resurrection of the series is most likely wishful-thinking – nothing has been officially suggested or confirmed along those lines – but the photo will send 'Fresh Prince' fans into waves of nostalgia.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

'Fresh Prince' originally aired on US TV from 1990 to 1996, and it starred Will Smith as a street-savvy teenager (called Will Smith) who moves into his aunt and uncle's luxurious home on the West Coast after getting into trouble back in Philadelphia, where he comes from.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who shared the photo earlier this week, played Smith's cousin, Carlton. Also in the photo are former 'Fresh Prince' stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell.

Ribeiro's Instagram post read 'Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.' Avery played Uncle Phil in the series, and he died in 2013.

There might not be a 'Fresh Prince' revival on the cards (yet), but why not check out our rundown of the very best 1990s movies?