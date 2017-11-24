Winterville just opened on Clapham Common and it is Christmassy AF

If you’re in the mood for a battered sea bream burger followed by a ride on the waltzers and an evening of queer cabaret, you're in luck. Winterville just opened its doors on Clapham Common, and it’s the most varied Christmas village in town. Sure, it has pricy fairground rides and pricy sideshow games you’ll probably never win, but there’s also a great choice of street food from Street East, a roller disco and a surprisingly great ‘ski’ lodge called Barhumbug. But whatever you do, do don’t try the Chin Chin labs hot chocolate before a spin on the Crazy Mouse roller coaster. You have been warned.

Here’s what you can expect:

A massive ferris wheel (standard)

Cosy choir performances in a heated tent

This monster of a hot chocolate

Kebabs from Babek

Show-off ice skaters

An indoor Christmas market

Christmas movies with Backyard Cinema

And this belly-busting stack of pancakes

