You can create your own virtual 3D art this week

Three artists have been brought together to create immersive 3D virtual art installations for the House of Peroni, taking place in Soho for four days from tomorrow. The idea is that each artist uses Google’s Tilt Brush to design whacked-out designs that you get to walk around, thanks to a virtual-reality headset. You get to actually be in the art. Imagine being in a Jackson Pollock painting, or doing the bunny ears behind the ‘Mona Lisa’, or handing the ‘Rokeby Venus’ a towel because come on, lady, cover up a little, you’re in a museum: it would freak your nut, wouldn’t it? Well now your nut can be freaked for real.

The three artists are Fabio Giampietro, Carne Griffiths and Peeta. They’ll be on hand to show you how the nut-freaking technology works, and then – best of all – you get to use Tilt Brush to make your own art. If you don’t draw a load of virtual-reality 3D willies I’m going to be very disappointed.



The tickets cost £20, which ain’t goddamn cheap, but apparently you get a Peroni with it. So... that’s worth it.

