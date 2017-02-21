You can dance with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Leicester Square this week

With five days and counting until the Oscars, awards season is reaching fever pitch. And the film on everyone's lips (and nomination lists) is the dazzlingly romantic 'La La Land'.

After a clean sweep at the BAFTAs (picking up five gongs including best film, best actress and best director), it seems a dead cert that the film will repeat its success on Sunday. Even London is expecting the musical movie to hit a home run at the Oscars, as a golden tribute to the film's two stars has appeared in Leicester Square.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have been immortalised as 2.5 metre-tall Oscar statues in that dance pose on the balcony of the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. And an extra plinth means you can join the silver screen's golden couple – so grab your tap shoes and strike a pose.

A post shared by Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Waltz with the pair on the upstairs balcony of the Odeon cinema at Leicester Square from February 21 to 26, 11am until the last film screening.

Did you hear about the 'La La Land'-inspired street art showing Donald Trump and Theresa May dancing together?