You can exchange books for booze on World Book Day at two top London bars

Sure, you can celebrate World Book Day (Thu Mar 2) the scholarly way. Or you could raise a glass to the great authors of our time at Holborn’s Bloomsbury Club Bar… for free! That’s right, guests who bring a paperback book along to the bar will see their read exchanged for a literature-inspired cocktail. Five drinks on the list for World Book Day at BCB are inspired by famous authors and poets and include a Gin Rickey, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s favourite drink, and an absinthe-based cocktail in honour of Oscar Wilde.

If you’re fresh out of good reads though, head to the Lobby Bar at the London Edition. There, three original tipples come accompanied with a free copy of a Penguin Classic that complements the cocktail. So snap up a copy of 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' and sip on a Vermillionaire, a champagne cocktail much like the ones Holly Golighty knocked back in the book. Alternatively, opt for 'The Great Gatsby' accompanied by a gin cocktail or 'A Clockwork Orange' with a drop of the old moloko in the bar’s own take on a milk punch (see how they compare in the picture below).

It’s a heart-warming story at both bars, too. Not only is there a free (and classy) bevvy in it for you at BCB, but books will find a new home when sold on to second-hand bookshop Skoob Books, with all proceeds being donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Meanwhile, at the London Edition, a £2.50 donation from each drink sold will be going to Ministry of Stories, a writing and mentoring centre in east London.