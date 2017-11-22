You can get a free HIV test at this Hackney pop-up

Do you know what week it is? No, not the lead up to Thanksgiving, or the last breath before the inevitable ‘Christmas countdown’ (though it is all of those things). It’s National HIV Testing Week, which is why the first ever HIV testing pop-up has launched on Morning Lane in Hackney. Prince Harry stopped by last week to cut the ribbon, and handed out self-testing HIV tests to the first visitors.

National HIV Testing Week coincides with the release of new figures from Public Health England on HIV, which show that the drive to increase HIV testing is having an impact. So far, there’s been 21.8 percent drop in the number of people who are undiagnosed and do not know that they’re living with HIV.

Launched by HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust (THT), the pop-up is completely free. Just drop in, have a chat and grab a free self-testing kit to take home with you. But hurry, it’s only open until this Friday (November 24).

Find the pop-up at Unit 13, Hackney Walk, 116 Morning Lane, E9 6LS.

