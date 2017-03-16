You can get a pizza for a penny today if your name is Mary

All those coppers weighing down your wallet aren’t much good to you if you're trying to get a round in at the pub, but Just Eat is offering a pretty tasty way to use up your pennies today.

After Mary Berry told the world she'd never tried a takeaway pizza (seriously, Bezza?!), Just Eat is offering 1p pizzas to anyone whose name is Mary. Yep, just one penny.

But you'll need to be quick if you want a slice of the action as there are only 50 one penny pizzas up for grabs. The (almost) free pizzas come courtesy of Mayfair Pizza Company, and you'll need to order on the Just Eat app and then select the ‘collection’ option. And don't forget your photo ID – they'll need proof that your name really is Mary before handing over the goods. Happy eating, Marys!

Hungry for more? Feast your eyes on London's top pizza toppings.

Want more cheesy goodness? A Camden street food stall is serving up pasta from a GIANT wheel of cheese.

Check it out here: