You can hug giant fluffy balls in Paddington right now

Can’t stand the unstoppable march of winter and the cold, dark days that come with it? Never fear, giant fluffy glowing balls are here.

A new temporary art installation, named Pluck & Hug, has appeared in Paddington Central. The winter pop-up aims to give Londoners a bit of a boost and help us all feel positive as the days get shorter.

Pluck & Hug is made up of oversized furry lights, which passers-by can grab hold of and bear hug. They shine brighter the tighter you squeeze them, so we say go for it.

The glowing orbs have appeared courtesy of British Land. They are in Paddington Central, next to Smith’s Bar & Grill until November 10. Stop by for some warm fuzzy feels while you can.

Winter isn’t all bad. Remember there’s always the onslaught of Christmassy loveliness in London to keep you cheerful.

