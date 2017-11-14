You can now buy this cult London map as a jigsaw

If you’ve never paid a visit to ‘The Island’, you’ve been missing out. Stephen Walter’s breathtakingly intricate map of the capital, originally created in 2008 with many variations since, has become a cult sensation.

It’s full of scribbled allusions to famous and notorious Londoners, local landmarks and half-forgotten events like the London Beer Flood.

Now the original illustration has been turned into a 400-piece jigsaw, with each piece containing a neighbourhood – just in case you were looking for a present for the London nerd in your life. Hint, hint.

‘The Island: London Mapped – Jigsaw Puzzle Edition’ is out now from Prestel.

