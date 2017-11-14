  • Blog
You can now buy this cult London map as a jigsaw

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday November 14 2017, 1:35pm

If you’ve never paid a visit to ‘The Island’, you’ve been missing out. Stephen Walter’s breathtakingly intricate map of the capital, originally created in 2008 with many variations since, has become a cult sensation.

It’s full of scribbled allusions to famous and notorious Londoners, local landmarks and half-forgotten events like the London Beer Flood.

Now the original illustration has been turned into a 400-piece jigsaw, with each piece containing a neighbourhood – just in case you were looking for a present for the London nerd in your life. Hint, hint.

The Island: London Mapped – Jigsaw Puzzle Edition’ is out now from Prestel.

Staff writer
By James Manning 330 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

