You can now download our Pride 'Proud as F**k' cover for your iPhone wallpaper

This week's magazine had an extra special, multi-coloured cover celebrating Pride Festival taking place in London.
We shouted that we are PROUD AS EFF of our open, accepting and LGBT+ loving city, and it's safe to say you lot were in 👏 to 👏 it:
SO to keep spreading the love we've turned our rainbow front cover into a fabulous phone wallpaper, and you can download it for free below - just tap and hold to save the image direct from this post.
(NB: The wallpaper is for iPhone generations 6 and 7 only. Opening that Android can of worms would have taken us forever and we've got bars to recommend for you, you know?)
iPhone 6/7
iPhone 6 Plus / 7 Plus
Want more Pride in your life? Check out our ultimate guide to Pride in London.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest