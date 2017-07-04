  • Blog
You can now download our Pride 'Proud as F**k' cover for your iPhone wallpaper

By Rosie Percy Posted: Tuesday July 4 2017, 4:10pm

 

 

This week's magazine had an extra special, multi-coloured cover celebrating Pride Festival taking place in London.

We shouted that we are PROUD AS EFF of our open, accepting and LGBT+ loving city, and it's safe to say you lot were in 👏  to 👏  it:

 

 


SO to keep spreading the love we've turned our rainbow front cover into a fabulous phone wallpaper, and you can download it for free below - just tap and hold to save the image direct from this post.
 
(NB: The wallpaper is for iPhone generations 6 and 7 only. Opening that Android can of worms would have taken us forever and we've got bars to recommend for you, you know?)

iPhone 6/7

 

 

 

iPhone 6 Plus / 7 Plus

 

 

 

Want more Pride in your life? Check out our ultimate guide to Pride in London

