You can now drink cheese and pickle tipples at London Cocktail Club

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday September 1 2017, 4:58pm

Forget a ploughman’s and a pint. You can have all that sophistication in one go instead, as London Cocktail Club is serving up Branston cocktails to celebrate the pickle brand’s 95th birthday.

 

The Pickle Me Cheesy is available across London Cocktail Club’s eight bars throughout September, and is being described as an apple sour with a zingy pickle twist. The drink itself is a mix of whiskey, sherry, lemon, cloudy apple juice, egg whites and – the pièce de résistance – pickle. If that doesn’t sound like your kind of drink, what about the fact that it comes with a cheese and pickle garnish. It’s also served in a Branston pickle jar for even more lols and likes on your Instagram feed. Say cheese!    

 

The Pickle Me Cheesy costs £10 and is available at LCC venues across town throughout September.

