You can now eat dinner in a London lighthouse

Okay, so it’s not a real warning-ships-away-from-the-rocks style lighthouse, but it is a lit-up house by the water’s edge, and you can eat your dinner in it, so we’re excited. Called the Erith Lighthouse, this beautiful south-east London venue is playing host to a series of suppers throughout August and September. Tickets for the September series go on sale tonight (Thursday August 24). Suppers will be hosted by chefs including the mighty Adam Rawson, and there’s also a rather delicious looking collaboration between organic veggie restaurant Tiny Leaf and sustainability research project The Brick Kitchen. Mmmm, virtuous.

Tickets for Erith Lighthouse suppers are on sale at this link.

Like a characterful venue? Check out our roundup of the quirkiest eateries in London.