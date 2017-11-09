You can now get a cheese and Branston pickle mince pie *and it’s amazing*

Cheese and pickle in a mince pie? It sounds absolutely hideous, but you know what? It’s wonderful. Yes, when Lily Vanilli sent a box of these into the Time Out office we called it mince pie sacrilege – but it works. Topped with a teeny sprig of thyme, encased in lovely savoury pastry and stuffed with teeny new potatoes, cheddar and cosily familiar Branston, this looks like a mince pie but it tastes like a really excellent Gregg’s pasty. And wouldn’t you rather eat a pasty than all that candied fruit and spices anyway? There’s a reason people only crack mince pies out once a year.

Cheese and Branston pickle mince pies are available every Sunday during December at Lily Vanilli, 6 The Courtyard, Ezra St, E2 7RH.

