You can now get a full Christmas dinner made entirely of crisps

Last year, we discovered that a restaurant entirely dedicated to crisps was opening in Soho. That spot – dubbed Hipchips – is still going. Apparently Londoners really love crisps.

Time will tell whether this love extends to replacing our traditional Christmas dinner with them. But that’s exactly what Hipchips is offering: a five-course Christmas ‘dinner’ of handcrafted crisps (for a mere £6.75).



Four flavours of crisps will be paired with five festive dips. A ‘starter’ of smoked salmon and pickled cucumber-flavoured crisps will appear, alongside a traditional turkey dinner flavour and a sweet Christmas pudding flavour for dessert.

Dinner will be matched with a selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails, and they’ll be available on UberEats if you don’t feel like leaving the house. Jesus died for this.

