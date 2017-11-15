You can now get a mince pie made with real meat

Back in the medieval times, mince pies were made with real mince. Tiny bits of mutton were just mixed in there with the raisins and the cloves – like a kind of fragrant, pastry-wrapped curry. Well, C Lidgate, one of London’s oldest butchers, is taking us back to that golden age by recreating the mincemeat mince pie. According to Annie Gray, the historian the butcher consulted to make this pie (yup), the meat lends ‘a deep and satisfying backnote in a fruity concoction’. We’re intrigued. On sale from tomorrow (Thursday November 16) via AmazonFresh, each pie costs £4.50 but at 450g they’re quite large – roughly the same weight as a small monkey.

