You can now have afternoon tea and gin cocktails on a vintage Routemaster bus

We knew the team at Brigit’s Bakery were onto a good thing with afternoon tea bus tours laden with profiteroles, cakes and croque monsieur, but the offering has just got even tastier thanks to the addition of complimentary gin cocktails.

Hop aboard the vintage double-decker from the end of March, and as well as the usual sweet treats that come along for the ride you’ll also be able to tuck into Hayman’s Gin-infused delights and three seasonal gin cocktails.

Goodie bags will be dished out at the end of the tour full of gifts from both B Bakery and Hayman’s Gin and special tours will take place on World Gin Day in June and London Cocktail Week in October.

Tours depart from Victoria Coach Station at 5.30pm and last around 90 minutes depending on traffic. £55 per person. Book in advance via the B Bakery website.

