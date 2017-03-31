You can now peel potatoes in Selfridges

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Rather, it’s part of ‘Our House’, the latest in a long line of unusual and ambitious campaigns from the pioneering department store. The idea behind it – that the shop is a home for its customers – harks back to 1909, when founder Harry Gordon Selfridge gave all customers who visited the store on its opening day a miniature replica of the key to the main door.

As part of the campaign – which will see the windows transformed in style – expert makers and craftsmen will be invited to deliver workshops and interactive experiences in ‘A Home for All’. Running until early June, The New Craftsmen will be in residence teaching you everything you need to know to turn your house into a home. The Ultra Lounge is looking suitably awesome – and even includes a space for napping – and the activities are incredibly diverse, ranging from very Wicca-sounding herb-bundling and the apparently very soothing potato peeling, to rug-weaving and Sicilian lemon preserving classes. Essentially all the things to make you a good grown-up. Full details can be found here but in the meantime feast your eyes on the lovely store below.

