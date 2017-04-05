You can rent this studio flat with a shower in the kitchen for £850 a month

Living in London can be cramped at the best of times, but this latest Gumtree ad for a £850-per-month pad on Chiswick High Road appears to be taking poky to a whole new a level.

The ‘beautiful’ studio flat is advertised as being ‘refurbished to a high standard’, on a ‘raised ground floor’ and with ‘its own shower’. Lap of luxury you say? Well, one pretty crucial detail they fail to mention is that the shower is in the kitchen. In fact, it’s right next to the kitchen sink and the cooker – so you can keep an on your dinner while covering yourself in suds.

The shower is also located right next to a mini-gas fire so there’s no need to worry about the usual post-shower chills. Although you can forget about having your own toilet to complete the kitchen-cum-bathroom set, as the WC is a shared facility, according to the ad.

Gumtree

Alarmingly, this isn’t the first flat in London to have an odd shower situation. Last year, another flat (also in Chiswick) was advertised as a ‘spacious single studio with kitchenette and own shower’, failing to mention that the limescale-y glass cubical was situated right next to the kitchen work surface.

