This map shows London’s top ten commuter hotspots for your perfect suburban future

If you’re looking to ditch the big city and move somewhere greener, cleaner and maybe a tad less interesting… well, good luck. There are hundreds of towns in and around the M25 where you can live your idyllic new rail commuter lifestyle. The options are almost endless – and who can tell one perfectly manicured ’burb from another?

Fortunately, the website TotallyMoney.com has done the data legwork for you. Basing its findings on average house prices, the time and annual cost of a commute into Zone 1 and a ‘life satisfaction’ metric from the Office of National Statistics, it found that of London’s 90-odd nearest satellite towns, the very best is Swanley in Kent. And the worst? Pricy Virginia Water. Sorry Surrey.

Here’s a snazzy online version of the map so you can plan your new dream life:

