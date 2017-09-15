You can swap books at London’s tiniest library later this month

London Design Festival has taken over the city for the 15th year and that means weird, wonderful and aesthetically-pleasing installations are popping up all over town. We’ve got colourful play castle Villa Walala, ace design trails, a huge coloured light experience at the V&A and loads more, including a teeny, tiny cabin for book-lovers.

Mini Living Urban Cabin

You’ll find that micro-cabin of literature at London’s South Bank, which plays host to the capital’s smallest library next week. The library, which measures a petite 3.5 square metres, will be home to a collection of books telling the story of London's history, from timeless tomes to contemporary classics.

Mini Living Urban Cabin

In even more exciting news, from September 20-24, Londoners will be able to come to the tiny library and swap one of their own books for some of the library’s London-themed stock.

The donated books will be donated to local colleges and libraries after the swap has finished. Bookworms, unite!

The Mini Living Urban Cabin is at Oxo Tower Wharf Courtyard between September 16-24. The book swap runs from September 20-24.

