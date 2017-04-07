You could buy this Cotswolds castle for the same price as a London flat

UPDATE: Sadly, the listing has been taken down. We’re not sure whether it’s been snapped up already, but you’ll have to put those dreams of living in a castle on hold for now.

So you’ve scrimped and saved and finally managed to get that deposit together, and you’re looking to put a foot on the London property ladder. But wait – why shell out all that money on a flat when you could be living it up in an actual castle?

Molly’s Lodge, near the village of Long Compton in Warwickshire, is probably the smallest castle in the country. Originally a gatehouse, it’s been refitted into a one-bedroom property and it’s on the market for £550,000 – about the price of a fairly posh London flat. You’ll also get a formal garden with duck ponds, a neighbouring mews building and one hundred percent rural bliss. We can’t guarantee Deliveroo coverage, though.

Meanwhile, back in London, you can rent a studio flat with a shower in the kitchen.