You could win this flat in Dalston for two quid

Remember earlier this year when a house in Blackheath was raffled off for £5 a ticket? Well, now a whole property platform is launching for people to sell their homes via a public competition. It’s snappily called WinAbode, and it kicks off today by putting a three-bedroom flat in Dalston up for grabs.

The property is said to be worth £700,000 and tickets cost £2 each – which is definitely the cheapest way of getting on the London property ladder we’ve ever seen. There are 400,000 tickets up for grabs, and to enter you have to answer a fairly simple London trivia question, which legally makes the whole thing an above-board ‘skills-based prize competition’ rather than a lottery.

For extra brownie points, the site will be donating 10 percent of its fee to the Centrepoint homelessness charity. Not convinced? Too good to be true? Read the site’s FAQs and make up your own mind. Considering how many people have been priced out of ever buying a house in London, we wouldn’t be surprised if this thing takes off.

