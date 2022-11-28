Meet the future stars of London according to Time Out

All three of them have a unique approach to what they do. And all three of them are London through and through. Allow us to introduce you to Time Out’s Class of 2023…

He might only be 26 years old, but east London-born chef Sertaç Dirik is already making a name for himself in London’s food scene. After two years cutting his teeth in some of Copenhagen’s finest restaurants, he stepped behind the pass at his father Ali’s famed Dalston ocakbasi Mangal II, transforming it with his brother Ferhat from a well-loved but ailing local London favourite to an ambitious, sophisticated project fusing British ingredients and traditional Turkish techniques, before picking up the Young Chef of the Year award. He chats to Rosie Hewitson about keeping it in the family and following (and breaking) the rules.

It’s been a big year for Hackney native John Glacier. Since putting out her debut album ‘SHILOH: Lost for Words’, the 27-year-old rapper and producer has gone from being a cult figure in London’s underground music scene to selling out gigs, appearing on magazine covers and being booked at major festivals across Europe. But she’s also just getting started, with a new project on the way early next year. She speaks to Chiara Wilkinson about being a loner, her first album, and learning to love performing.

You’d probably struggle to recognise him if you passed him in the street, but Jamie Flatters is about to blow up. The 22-year-old south Londoner takes a starring role in this year’s biggest film release, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, something the young actor never could have predicted as a seven-year-old watching the original film at the Streatham Hill Odeon. He discusses his journey to imminent Hollywood stardom with Phil de Semlyen.