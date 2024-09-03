Subscribe
Photograph: Jeffrey Bernard

These nostalgic photographs capture the sultry world of ’60s Soho

A new book documents the faces of old Soho through day into night – from strippers at the Casino de Paris to cocktail-sipping regulars at the French House

Photograph: Jeffrey Bernard
A collage of black and white photos
Photograph: Jeffrey Bernard
A collage of black and white photos
Photograph: Jeffrey Bernard
Chiara Wilkinson
Written by Chiara Wilkinson
Features Editor, UK
Long before it was full of Prets, Simmons and obnoxiously decorated rickshaws, Soho was a playground for London’s rascals, rapscallions and rogues. In the ’60s, you’d find its streets full of speakeasy bars, schpielers (AKA illegal gambling clubs), porn shops and stripshows. But you’d also find independent greengrocers, fishmongers, butchers and delis – it was vibrant, an ever-changing landscape which transformed after dark.

Old Soho is the subject of a new book and exhibition, ‘Soho Night and Day’, written by author and playwright Frank Norman with photos by Jeffrey Bernard, which was originally released in 1966. ‘He [Frank] wrote it and I took the pictures, it was something of a farce,’ Bernard said. ‘We’d wander around Soho all day and night, having hospitality heaped on us by publicans and restauranteurs who wanted to appear in the book, and I think we were drunk for a year.’

The book re-edition features a new introduction written by London historian Barry Miles – who happened to be the editor of Time Out in the late 1970s. ‘Frank gives us an authentic portrait of Soho from half-a-century ago,’ Miles writes. ‘He is painfully honest. He doesn’t see many Soho pubs worth recommending, with the exception of The French Pub, the York Minister, to which he devotes considerable space. In fact, the French is one of the few places that remains more or less untouched since Frank described it, and still does have the ‘spirit’ of Soho.’

Check out some of Jeffrey Bernard’s photographs of 1960s Soho below – from the Casino de Paris’s strip club dressing room to regulars at the French House.

Berwick Street market, 1960s
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardButchers in Berwick Street market, 1960s
A woman at The French House, FKA The York Minster
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardA woman at The French House, FKA The York Minster
Charles Williams and friend, 1960s
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardCharles Williams and friend, 1960s
Strip club dressing room in the Casino de Paris
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardStrip club dressing room in the Casino de Paris
Berwick Street market
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardBerwick Street market, 1960s
Man at a Soho gambling club
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardMan at a Soho gambling club
Parmigiani’s deli, Old Compton Street
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardParmigiani’s deli, Old Compton Street
Berwick Street market
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardBerwick Street market
Soho characters
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardSoho characters
Women gossiping on Berwick Street
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardWomen gossiping on Berwick Street
Street corner, Soho
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardStreet corner, Soho
2i’s
Photograph: Jeffrey Bernard2i’s coffee bar
Wheeler & Co
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardWheeler & Co
Café on Frith Street
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardCafé on Frith Street
Rupert Street
Photograph: Jeffrey BernardRupert Street

Find out more about the book here. The Soho Night & Day exhibition takes place at Colony Room Green, 4 Heddon St, September 4 to October 18, 3-11pm.

