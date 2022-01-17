This official stage prequel to ‘Peaky Blinders’ is a dance theatre show tracing Tommy and Grace’s love affair

In the first big 2022 example of ‘shows that sound made up but are actually real’, the storied Rambert Dance have, no shit, made an official dance-theatre spin-off of beloved BBC historical crime drama ‘Peaky Blinders’. Written and adapted by ‘Peaky Blinders’ main man Steven Knight, storywise the ballet – choreographed and directed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer – essentially serves as a prequel to the TV series, following characters Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess and their heated love affair during the First World War.

Although it’s clearly going to be somewhat different in vibe to the TV series – don’t expect Ciaran Murphy here – it’s also a deliberate experiment in bringing in a ‘non-dance’ audience. ‘This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance’ declares Knight, and we’re promised plenty of tunes from the show, with its trademark banging, anachronistic soundtrack.

It’s going to be a busy year for ‘Peaky Blinders’: a new series is imminent, and as well as the ballet there’s a new immersive theatre show spin-off due in the summer.