The best films of the 2010s (as picked by some of our favourite filmmakers and actors)

The star of ‘Pain and Glory’ picks ‘Force Majeure’ (2014)

‘This is a movie that surprised me very much. It was fabulous. You could see the pulse of the director [Ruben Östlund] in a way that is not anxious, it takes time. I remember thinking: What’s going on here? Nothing’s happening. And suddenly this event happens and you laugh a little bit – okay, it’s not important – but then how this little thing opens and opens until you have this crisis and the family is totally dysfunctional. Oh my God, the tragedy that is coming for them. It was brilliant observation of the human spirit and putting the finger on how we behave with each other. When a moment like that comes, it opens the door for the truth.’