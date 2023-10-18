London
The Little Venice Film Festival

  • Film
Scrapper
Photograph: Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Photo by Chris Harri
It’s all about gathering together and amplifying diverse, female and LGBTQ+ voices at this boutique west London indie fest – on-screen and in front of it. That ethos extends to the free tickets, and a range of screenings for disabled, deaf and neurodivergent viewers. Look out for ‘Coda’s Oscar-winning star Troy Kotsur intro’ing his autobiographical doc ‘To My Father’ at the Electric Cinema (Oct 24). There’s some cool venues on the cards, too, including an invite-only screening of ‘Scrapper’ in Maida Vale tube station – a first – and an afternoon of Ukrainian films at Little Venice’s 60-seat Canal Cafe Theatre (Oct 22), as well as Paddington’s St Mary Magdalene Church 

Curzon Mayfair is the festival hub and hosts an awards night on October 27 in support of the ‘Save the Curzon Mayfair’ campaign. And as a treat for lovers of golden oldies, Basil Dearden’s classic London police drama 'The Blue Lamp' is getting a special screening at Maida Vale’s The Prince Alfred Pub on October 23.

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen

Details

Event website:
www.littlevenicefilmfestival.org/
Address:
Price:
Free
