The Royal Horseguards is a great choice if you fancy a stay by the Thames. Around the corner from the bustle of the Strand, it is mere minutes away from London’s tourist-y core.

The impressive building boasts Victorian towers and gothic elegance which will transport you back to 1884, when the hotel opened. Its location also promises some of the best views London has to offer – take your pick from the Thames, Embankment or Westminster.

The hotel’s funky features make it feel particularly unique: from the ever-perky flowers to the portraits of army generals and fancy aristocrats splattered across the walls, to the red floral curtains, the flashy trimmings curate a contemporary feel in a historical space. Take the miniature horse-head statue resting on a table: while on its own, it might feel slightly bizarre, it works as a great touch that compliments the room’s luxurious, regal design.

When it comes to food options, guests of The Royal Horseguards are spoilt for choice, with great eateries in every direction and a variety of choices inside the hotel itself. For something more tranquil and private, during the warmer months you can grab dinner at the outdoor garden restaurant, The Terrace. Picture an al-fresco dining experience in the sun, away from all the noise (plus, the smoked chicken and ham hock terrine is to die for).

Neighbourhood

There is loads to do near Embankment: a 10-minute walk in any direction will offer activities, shopping opportunities and places to eat. As the shopping capital of London, Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street are on the hotel’s doorstep, and across the river, you’ve got Southbank and Waterloo, home to some of the best restaurants in the city. If you fancy watching a show, the West End is around the corner.

Nearby

1. BFI Southbank: An iconic cinema home to the annual BFI film festival, and weekly cult-classic screenings.

2. The Kit Kat Club: A unique award-winning cabaret experience with the occasional famous face.

3. Whitehall Gardens: An underrated moment of bliss within the busy, metropolitan city.