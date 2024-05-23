London
Outdoor pool surrounded by cabanas at Hotel Zoso, Palm Springs
Courtesy: Booking.comHotel Zoso in Downtown Palm Springs

The 6 best adult only hotels in Palm Springs for an epic desert getaway

If tan lines and mischief are on the menu, you’ll defo want to check out these best adult-only hotels in Palm Springs.

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Jennifer Banful
So, you’re headed to none other than the land of the carefree, Palm Springs? Good choice. From its natural mineral hot springs to its lush, palm-filled valleys, and all the hip, urban spaces and culinary treasures in between – which, are not to be missed – this sun-drenched desert city is never a bore.

And while Palm Spring isn’t lacking in poolside paradises, we’re guessing you’re here because you’re on the prowl for a big-kids-only kind of stay? Say no more. Our editors have made it their mission to make sure nothing gets in the way of your baecation at one of Palm Springs’ finest adult-only hotels.

RECOMMENDED: 
🌴See the best hotels in Palm Springs
👙The best Airbnbs in Palm Springs

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities, and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best adult only hotels in Palm Springs

Old Ranch Inn
Courtesy: Booking.com

1. Old Ranch Inn

Capturing the spirit of the Old West, Old Ranch Inn is where you go for the intimate home-from-home vibes. Right in the heart of the historic Tennis Club neighborhood, which btw., has long since been a refuge for A-listers and statesmen alike, this gated inn is in the prime spot for some uninterrupted laps around the pool, sun lounging with a holiday read and an ice-cold cocktail, a glass of wine by firelight and whatever else peaks your fancies. All the rooms are a generous size with modern, elegant furnishings and patio doors leading directly to the pool. That last bit is all we care about. 

Best for intimate getaways

Check availability
Exotic Dreams Resort
Courtesy: Expedia

2. Exotic Dreams Resort

Ideal for a long (but tame) weekender, Exoctic Dreams Resort has some seriously good vibes - shoutout to the friendly staff. And while the rooms are fairly decent in size and contain comfy beds, people don't necessarily come here to sleep...  They come here to either sun lounge or live it up at the pool party featuring cheesy bops. Be warned: we hear the playlist goes on well into the morning. 

Best for summertime vibes

Time Out tip: Exoctic Dream's Resort throw a lunchtime BBQ on Saturdays. The best part? it's free. 

Check availability
Twins Palm Resort
Courtesy: Booking.com

3. Twins Palm Resort

This gay men-only resort is all about contemporary luxury. Tucked away in the fashionable South Camino Real neighborhood, it beautifully balances its natural sun-drenched surroundings with high-style and modern amenities like complimentary bikes, an outdoor pool, hot tub, sun terrace, a fire pit, and a shared lounge. Whether you're single and came here to mingle or booed up, the lively atmosphere is what makes it the perfect stay. 

Best for five-star service and picturesque views.

Check availability
Hotel Zoso in Downtown Palm Springs
Courtesy: Booking.com

4. Hotel Zoso in Downtown Palm Springs

A stone's throw from Palm Canyon Drive, you're in the prime spot for exploring the very best of Palm Springs – from biking and hiking trails to hitting the department stores and restaurants. Meanwhile, on-site offerings at Hotel Zoso are just as titillating. For starters, there's the pool, a prime spot for a little sip and dip, the spa for when you need to find your zen, and a fitness center for sneaking in a few reps in between all that sun lounging. 

Best for: the pool scene

Check availability
Ingleside Estate Hotel & Bungalows
Courtesy: Booking.com

5. Ingleside Estate Hotel & Bungalows

Okay, it's official. This tranquil Spanish revival-style estate might just be your new favorite hideout. Just moments from Downtown, this former invite-only estate is pleasantly tucked away by a row of lush hedgerows for a luxury adult-only escape that's nothing but glamourous. Everything here screams classic Hollywood. From playing crochet on the lawn to poolside brunch the pleasure is all yours for the taking. 

Best for: Old Hollywood vibes 

Check availability
Movie Colony Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

6. Movie Colony Hotel

Who wouldn't want to sit in the shade by the pool with views like this? Cinematic sunsets studded with lush, towering palm trees and rocky cliff faces of the Sonoran Desert in the distance. Ahh, pure bliss. Along with its dreamy location, Movie Colony features classically styled rooms and suites, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor pool, and a lounger with your name on it. 

Best for: Mountain views. Btw, they're best enjoyed during sunset Wine Hour.

Check availability
