1. Old Ranch Inn
Capturing the spirit of the Old West, Old Ranch Inn is where you go for the intimate home-from-home vibes. Right in the heart of the historic Tennis Club neighborhood, which btw., has long since been a refuge for A-listers and statesmen alike, this gated inn is in the prime spot for some uninterrupted laps around the pool, sun lounging with a holiday read and an ice-cold cocktail, a glass of wine by firelight and whatever else peaks your fancies. All the rooms are a generous size with modern, elegant furnishings and patio doors leading directly to the pool. That last bit is all we care about.
Best for intimate getaways