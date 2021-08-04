What makes a good business hotel? Location, obvs. You can't conduct serious business on the fringes, you need to be where the action is: central and near the money, aka the financial district, aka the City of London. Other important factors we’ve considered are the technology on offer and the comfort stakes in-room so you can unwind to the fullest post power-meet. Plus excellent facilities, such as fine dining for entertaining clients, and spas and gyms in which to de-stress at the end of the day and keep fit while travelling. All the hotels we've picked have free high-speed wifi, desks in every room and function spaces. Time is money after alll, so you want to be in the zone, feeling fresh, and on the top of your game a good hotel will help you get there, and booking.com has an utter tonne of them. Here's the best of the bunch.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs