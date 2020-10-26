Need a place to stay in London? We’ve done all the searching and scrolling so you don’t have to

London is a wondrous city with many excellent attributes, but being cheap ain’t one of them. So if you’re thinking of spending a couple of nights in town, you should definitely give Airbnb a go – chances are it'll be considerably cheaper than a hotel or B&B, especially if you're going with a larger group. Whether you want to stay by the theatres and attractions of the West End, or out in the thriving hipsterland that is the East End, we’ve rounded up the best of the best Airbnbs in London for you to take a butcher’s hook at (that’s Cockney rhyming slang for ’look‘, btw).

Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip

