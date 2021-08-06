London
Cheap Hotels - Lake District - The Lodge in the Vale

The best cheap hotels in the Lake District

Nature for next-to-nothing is on offer at the best cheap hotels in the Lake District

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Rhys Thomas
The perennially popular Lake District has no end of hotels and accomodation, but as is the way with touristic spots, much of it can be overpriced. Luckily, it’s still easy to book a bargain bed in the Lake District – you just have to plan in advance. But even at the last minute, there’s a good mix of budget hotels, hostels, pubs with rooms (they're even better than the pubs in London) and B&Bs to be had. Steer clear of the tourist hotspots (even the lesser-known places are lovely in the Lakes), and you’ll find somewhere great and cheap to lay your head. Here’s our pick of the best cheap hotels in the Lake District. So whether you're looking for mud (and pet) friendly accomodation or modest luxury, we have the place for you. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.  

The Lake District’s best cheap hotels

Bower House Inn

Bower House Inn

Mud doesn’t both the hosts here: hikers, cyclists and their dogs are all made very welcome at this traditional, whitewashed inn. It has 20 rooms, all with TVs, free wi-fi and en-suite bathrooms, plus a large garden, all set in a quiet location in the Eskdale Valley. A cosy bar has local ales and an open fire to offer, and big slap-up breakfasts are included in the room rate. Despite the easy-going vibe this spot is a 17th century inn and has fantastic food. You're also just a short drive from some great walks, such as Scarfell Grate Gable and Wastwater. 

Days Inn Kendal

Days Inn Kendal

This bargain pitstop is just off the M6, a short drive from many Lake District attractions, and little more than ten miles from the edge of the National Park. Rates are highly competitive, while parking and wi-fi are free. Family rooms are available. All rooms have flatscreen TVs, tea and coffee-making facilities and en-suite bathrooms (with bath and shower). Dogs are welcome for a one-off £10 fee, and there's a McDonalds (you're loving it really). Despite the name, you're more likely to be having days out here. They're easily done. For instance, the location, just beside to Killington Lake, means it’s easy to send them out for a stroll. You can also get to the National Park or Like Windermere easily. 

Ennerdale Country House Hotel

Ennerdale Country House Hotel

No, not Emmerdale. Ennerdale! If you like quirky, offbeat hotels – but a bargain with them – then you’ll love this spot on the western edge of the Lake District National Park. The Ennerdale is an old-fashioned hotel in five acres of land. It has 30 en-suite bedrooms, including a fair few family rooms, and one with a four-poster. There’s a bar and a formal restaurant, parking and wi-fi are free. Dogs are welcome too. You're only a short drive from a host of beautiful spots, such as St Bees and Muncaster Castle. 

Fisher-Gill Camping Barn

Fisher-Gill Camping Barn

This is a real back-to-basics haven: A small hostel with just one ten-bed dorm, plus a bathroom and kitchentte. It’s ideal for hikers and cyclists, although you’ll find free parking here too. It’s just five miles from Keswick, and there are mountains views all around. Unsurprisingly, given how small it is, the place as a whole is bookable. And if you don’t fancy cooking your own dinner? The King’s Head pub is only a mile away. Nothing beats good pub grub, does it. This is a true retreat, no distractions, just essentials and views. 

The Lodge in the Vale

The Lodge in the Vale

This hotel is a recent addition to the Lake District: it was only built in 2010. It’s in a splendid setting, with Thirlmere reservoir only a ten-minute walk away. More adventurous walkers will be pleased to hear that Helvellyn can be reached by foot too. Parking and wi-fi are free; neat rooms are well-equipped (TVs, en suite bathrooms with showers) and the room rate includes a continental breakfast. There’s a bar, and an all-day coffee shop. Dogs are made very welcome, although you’ll need to pay a small extra fee. Being right in the heart of the Lake District, you're also just a small drive from William Wordsworth's former gaff. Worth a visit, isn't it. 

YHA Buttermere

YHA Buttermere

The knockout location is this youth hostel’s biggest strength – it’s by the lake and surrounded by mountains. The famous Haystacks walk can be done from the door, but advantageously, civilisation is still only a short walk away in the form of Buttermere village. There are dorms, private rooms (including family rooms) and camping pitches. You can self-cater or eat in the bar/restaurant, where a cooked breakfast is served. Wi-fi is free in public areas. You're also able to park here, store bikes, and make use of a drying room when your trousers get wet on a hike – so there's no better place for getting stuck into some of the best fresh air (and views) in the country. 

