The 92 best hotels in London

Despite the fabulous new openings we’ve seen in the capital over the last couple of years, this hotel still offers what none of the others can: the most extraordinary London vistas. Even its foyer is sky-high, perched on floor 34, with a restaurant and the kind of luxe, cosmopolitan, neutral looks you’d expect. Rooms extend up to floor 52, which houses Western Europe’s highest swimming pool, a fitness room and a bar. In between, guest rooms have wraparound, floor-to-ceiling windows (even in the bathrooms) and are furnished in glamorous Asian-international-contemporary style with luxury materials – think marble and silk. Acknowledging it’s all about the views, every room comes equipped with binoculars.
Best for views of London