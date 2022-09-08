London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ham Yard hotel
© Simon Brown

The 92 best hotels in London

From cheap-and-cheerful hostels to palatial luxury, check out the top places to check-in

Written by
Yolanda Zappaterra
Contributors
Andrzej Lukowski
,
Danielle Goldstein
&
Rose Johnstone
Advertising

Need a place to stay in London? We’re here to make it easy for you. Even now, a wealth of new hotels are opening – which we reckon is a testament to the fact that London remains one of the most desirable places to visit in the world. Many of the hotels listed below are incredible enough to have made it straight into the Time Out top 20, but our hand-picked list of the best hotels covers locations right across the capital, and every category from blowout luxury (including having your own butler, might we add) to budget basic and brilliant.

We’ve listed everything from five-star hotels in Mayfair to incredibly affordable hotels in some of London’s very best neighbourhoods. Plus you’ll be able to check out one or two of the capital's many Michelin-starred restaurants because yep, loads of them call London hotels their home. But if spending a small fortune on food isn’t your bag? There’s also an ever-increasing number of good-value food options for budgeteers, too. Throw in great design and architecture in the mix, superb bars, world-class hospitality, and the opportunity to have a home-from-home in the best city in the world and, well, you’re laughing. Basically, you’re totally spoilt for choice. Enjoy! 

Looking for even more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs

The best hotels in London

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • London Bridge

Despite the fabulous new openings we’ve seen in the capital over the last couple of years, this hotel still offers what none of the others can: the most extraordinary London vistas. Even its foyer is sky-high, perched on floor 34, with a restaurant and the kind of luxe, cosmopolitan, neutral looks you’d expect. Rooms extend up to floor 52, which houses Western Europe’s highest swimming pool, a fitness room and a bar. In between, guest rooms have wraparound, floor-to-ceiling windows (even in the bathrooms) and are furnished in glamorous Asian-international-contemporary style with luxury materials – think marble and silk. Acknowledging it’s all about the views, every room comes equipped with binoculars.

Best for views of London

Read review
Check prices
Claridge's

Claridge's

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

What started out as a small hotel run by William and Marianne Claridge in the mid-1800s, soon blossomed into the five-star Claridge's mansion we know today. Its reputation was helped somewhat by visits from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and royalty was inevitably followed by Hollywood stars during the ’50s. All of the hotel’s glamour remains today, with art deco chic throughout. There’s a dazzling chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly in the foyer, and both The Foyer and L'Epicerie (set in the famous kitchens of Claridge’s) impress when it comes to high-quality dining.

Best for old-school glamour

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
The Ned
Andy Parsons

The Ned

  • Hotels
  • Bank

Perhaps all you need to know about The Ned is that Soho House and £200 million are involved in a sensitive refurb, retaining wood panelling, of an original Sir Edwin Lutyens building. There are gorgeous furnishings, four-poster beds, eight restaurants, 15 bars, a spa, two pools and a boxing gym. Certain parts, including the rooftop bar, are only open to Soho House members, so it’s worth checking to avoid disappointment but even the ground floor bar, open to everyone, is a joy to behold.

Best for grand style and top facilities

Read more
Check prices
The Langham
Photograph: Booking.com

The Langham

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone

The hotel of choice for many visiting celebs headed for the BBC’s Broadcasting House just opposite, The Langham is the kind of understated, charming place that endures because of its timeless appeal, first-class service and winning spaces, from the art deco Palm Court, where afternoon tea is served, to the cocktail bar and Chinese-influenced spa. Foodies will be thrilled that Roux at The Landau is still firing on all cylinders, and The Wigmore is a great up-market version of your classic London pub. Well, kind of.. if classic London pubs were spared no expense. Rooms are distinctly English.

Best for A-list celeb-spotting

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Mandrake

The Mandrake

  • Hotels
  • Fitzrovia

Inspired by the plant it’s named after and converted from a RIBA-winning building in Fitzrovia, this OTT hotel was an instant hit with the fashion crowd when it opened in 2017. And no wonder: its dark, intimate and opulent styling offers sumptuous and quirky elements wherever your eye lands. The 30 bedrooms, set over four floors around a beautiful hidden courtyard, are little works of art in their own right. Gorgeous, different and a stunning addition to the London hotel scene.

Best for Instagram likes

Read more
Check prices
The Pilgrm
Booking.com

The Pilgrm

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4

Hate checking in? You’ll love The Pilgrm. With this affordable (by London standards) 73-room hotel, Jason Catifeoglou – formerly of the Zetter group – has done away with reception, minibars and phones to create a hotel that has a personal feel and features superfast wi-fi, Marshall speakers, 24-hour pantries and natural toiletries. (Plastics begone, we’re using soap on a rope!) He has sensitively retained and restored original Victorian fixtures and fittings while adding interesting reclaimed ones to create a unique space that’s a real winner. There’s some really good food going on in the Lounge, too.

Best for innovation

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Kettner’s Townhouse
Simon Brown / Soho House

Kettner’s Townhouse

Older Londoners will have fond memories of Kettner’s restaurant, opened in 1867 by August Kettner, chef to Napoleon III, which has been incorporated into this gorgeous new townhouse hotel from the Soho House group. The massive restoration project involved 15 Georgian townhouses (including 11 listed buildings), plus Soho House Greek Street. The result? Thirty-three lavish rooms, from ‘cosy’ to suites, with both original features and twenty-first-century nods to art deco design. The only negative? It’s for members only, friends.

Best for a trip down memory lane

La Suite West
Adrian Houston

La Suite West

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bayswater

Vegans and health buffs rejoice: this sleek Japanese-inspired hotel in Bayswater has been designed with your lifestyle choices in mind. Yin and yang interiors paired with Japanese minimalist furnishings, Zen vibes, and on-site Vegan restaurant Raw will all help you stay healthy while staying in the capital.

Best for park life

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
The Dorchester

The Dorchester

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Park Lane

In keeping with its Park Lane location, The Dorchester is the bee’s knees, from its opulently classical interior and grand lobby to its first-class restaurants (including three-Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, headed by Jean-Philippe Blondet) which employ some 90 chefs. A cutting-edge attitude encompasses impressive service, state-of-the-art mod cons and a magnificent spa complete with glittering tearoom The Spatisserie.

Best for dining

Read review
Check prices
Nobu Hotel
Will Pryce

Nobu Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Shoreditch
  • price 3 of 4

There's no denying that the biggest draw for Nobu Hotel is the restaurant. Who could resist their renowned Japan-meets-South America cuisine? But if you're spending the night (or a few), you'll be pleased to know that Nobu's contemporary vibes run trhoughout. Expect floor-to-ceiling windows, sizeable walk-in showers and a spectacular cocktail bar. 

Best for hipster epicureanism

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Boundary

Boundary

  • Hotels
  • Shoreditch

The best thing about this boutique hotel tucked away down a Shoreditch allewway is the importance they put on design. Then that's hardly surprising considering it's owned by Sir Terence Conran. Each of the 17 rooms has a different style to it and the corner ones all pay tribute to pioneering designers. Think Charles and Ray Eames, Eileen Grey and Mies van der Rohe.

Best for tastefully crackpot inventions

Read more
Check prices
The Mondrian Shoreditch
Booking.com

The Mondrian Shoreditch

You might have known this as The Curtain a few years back, with its high-quality – Obama-approved, in fact – fried chicken joint, Red Rooster. Today it’s in the hands of the Mondrian group, who have returned to London to open their sixth hotel, giving it a very slick new lick of paint in the process. Make sure you try out Dani García’s excellent restaurant, BiBo Shoreditch, for some top-notch Spanish food.

Best for a classy base for exploring east London

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Ham Yard Hotel
Simon Brown

Ham Yard Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Soho

Design director Kit Kemp has teamed her trademark bold colours with antique and distressed furniture to create this grandly proportioned Firmdale complex of hotel, apartments and shops around a courtyard that’s great for warm days – as is the secret rooftop garden. On cold ones, the basement bowling alley is a nice alternative to the brash attractions of Piccadilly Circus.

Best for bowling

Read review
Check prices
Rookery

Rookery

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Farringdon
  • price 3 of 4

A boutique time-warp in the depths of Clerkenwell, full of four-poster beds, antiques and one very proud house cat. The charming Rookery is conveniently located amongst all the finest restaurants and bars, but if you don't feel like stepping out there's an 'honesty bar' in the drawing room.

Best for tradition

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Henrietta Hotel
Booking.com

Henrietta Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Covent Garden

This is the first London outpost of Paris-based Experimental Group, a collective of friends with a shared love of fine food, wine, cocktails and design. The hotel has 18 bedrooms and suites designed by Dorothée Meilichzon. Picture leopard-print wallpaper, marble skirting boards and zingy geometric floor coverings. All of them have the appropriate wow factor. The 80-seat restaurant is being taken over by Italian Supper Club founders Silvio Pezzana and Toto Dell'Aringa.

Best for seriously OTT decor

Read more
Check prices
The Ritz

The Ritz

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Piccadilly
  • price 4 of 4

Does the most famous hotel in the world need an introduction? Probably not, but to step into The Ritz is still a semi-magical experience, transporting you back to a time when Britain ruled the world and someone had just invented the train. An update in 1995 injected some modernity into the 1906-does-Louis XVI design, but there’s a wonderful sense of old-school decorum here, appropriate given the sheer quantities of marble and 24-carat gold leaf on site. Be warned: no jeans, no trainers, and jackets for dining, please – apart from at breakfast.

Best for Liberace chic

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
The Hoxton, Holborn

The Hoxton, Holborn

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Holborn

This sister venue to the The Hoxton in Shoreditch has brought all the style of the East End to central London. Situated a stone's throw from the British Museum, the Holborn branch offers classy midcentury modern decor throughout, iMacs for guests and a lovely cafe/bar.

Best for tomb raiding

Read review
Check prices
Shoreditch Rooms

Shoreditch Rooms

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Shoreditch

Shoreditch House’s stayover option perfectly captures the atmosphere of its neighbourhood, with its fun and slightly retro design. There’s a holiday vibe throughout, with rooms – decked out in pastel-painted tongue-and-groove cladding – that feel fresh and a bit like beach huts, and an excellent rooftop pool in the members’ club next door. If you crave more space, High Road House in Chiswick, also owned by Soho House, has 14 bedrooms from £130 per night (20 percent cheaper for members).

Best for pretending you’re a hipster

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Sea Containers London
Niall Clutton

Sea Containers London

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • South Bank
  • price 4 of 4

This South Bank hotel has been a smash for two reasons: firstly, the fabulous interiors, courtesy of Tom Dixon of Habitat fame; think bold colours and design touches that nod to the building’s nautical heritage, such as the Cutty Sark-like copper hull in reception. Then there’s the location: bang on the river and great for the Tate Modern and Southbank Centre. Icing on the cake? The 56-seat Curzon-run cinema and the Austin Powersy-sounding rooftop club, Rumpus Room.

Best for yo ho hoing

Read review
Check prices
The Beaumont

The Beaumont

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

You’d never guess that central London’s most striking-looking hotel was Selfridges’ former garage until a few years ago. After humble beginnings, The Beaumont is now, quite literally, a work of art, with Antony Gormley’s part-suite, part-sculpture, ROOM, adorning its front. Elsewhere decor is pure art deco fantasia and service manages to find the right line between efficient and obsequious; friendly and pseudo-matey. It’s a convenient spot for Selfridges and The American Bar is perfect for a post-spree old fashioned.

Best for art deco styling

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Great Northern Hotel

Great Northern Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • King’s Cross

The city’s first railway hotel, opened in 1854, has been reborn as a 91-room classic, thanks to a fabulous refit. Railway fans will love the couchette rooms with beds snugly fitted into the window to evoke sleeper carriages. Each floor has a pantry filled with jars of vintage sweets, fresh cakes, tea and coffee, newspapers, books and even a USB-friendly printer.

Best for sleeper chic

Read review
Check prices
Brown’s

Brown’s

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

Historical figures echo in the halls of old-school Brown’s, among them Napoleon III and Empress Eugénie, Emperor Haile Selassie and Agatha Christie, whose ‘At Bertram’s Hotel’ was inspired by the place. But the comfortable and elegant Mayfair hotel – London’s first, and built across 11 townhouses – is perfectly at home in the twenty-first century with all mod cons, among them a spa, walk-in showers and free airport transfers, plus arresting original art by the likes of Tracey Emin and Bridget Riley.

Best for immersing yourself in history

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
CitizenM Tower of London

CitizenM Tower of London

  • Hotels
  • Tower Hill

This latest addition to the growing CitizenM chain (there are Bankside and Shoreditch branches too) is affordable, chic and dependable, from its self-check-in to the youthful contemporary styling of its slick café-bar and reception area. Rooms are small but well designed, with wall-to-wall windows, drench showers, and free wi-fi and movies. Funky-coloured lighting, air con and blackout blinds are controlled with an in-room tablet.

Best for technology

Read more
Check prices
St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London
Jab Promotions

St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • St Pancras

Derelict for years, this fabulous Victorian building by George Gilbert Scott was restored to its former glory, with new additions, and opened in 2011. Pamper yourself in the spa and then indulge in a British-inspired meal at the Gilbert Scott. Expect aged Scottish beef, Cornish hake and Yorkshire grouse (in season), preceded perhaps by an 1873 gin cocktail, named after the year the hotel was built. The St Pancras Renaissance is also the best choice for anyone travelling by Eurostar: the hotel has security clearance and a side door takes you straight to the platform.

Best for trainspotting

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Covent Garden Hotel
Simon Brown

Covent Garden Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Seven Dials
  • price 4 of 4

Slap bang in the heart of the theatre district, this lovely five-starrer oozes charm. You can see it in the floral prints, in the warming colour palate and the classic panelled library. In the lobby you'll find Brasserie Max, decked out like a 1920s Parisian bistro, with a British and European menu.

Best for feeling like a film star

Read more
Check prices
Green Rooms

Green Rooms

A 1930s art deco block in Wood Green might not initially have much to recommend it but this is the UK’s first arts-led social enterprise hotel. The Scandi-basic accommodation offers dorm beds at £24 per night with doubles at £89, unless you're an artist, in which case you qualify for a discount (contact them directly to book). The brains behind the hotel are Nick Hartwright (Mill Co Project), with Kurt Bredenbeck (Hoxton Hotel) advising on hospitality and chefs mentored by Johnny Smith (Michelin-starred The Clove Club). As well as the ideals and the food, there are exhibitions, yoga and DJ nights. And it’s only 15 minutes from central London by tube.

Best for arty accommodation

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
One Aldwych

One Aldwych

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Aldwych
  • price 4 of 4

The breathtaking Lobby Bar and Michelin-starred Eneko restaurant set up this modern conversion (of the 1907 offices of The Morning Post) beautifully. The rest of the hotel doesn’t disappoint either, from Frette linen and bathroom mini TVs to an environmentally friendly loo-flushing system. A cosy screening room, excellent spa and swimming pool with underwater sound system playing soothing music may dissuade you from ever stepping outside.

Best for fashion and theatre

Read review
Check prices
W London Leicester Square

W London Leicester Square

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Cinemas
  • Leicester Square

A stylish hotel perched on the corner of Chinatown and Leicester Square, the W is a palace for affluent international travellers, rock stars and party people. Firstly, there's a nightclub on the first floor. Secondly, they provide vinyl room service, which isn't as kinky as it sounds. They have playlists curated by DJs Annie Mac and Lauren Laverne that you can select from and order direct to your room. There's also a private 3D cinema screen.

Best for West End hipness

Read review
Book online
Advertising
Good Hotel London

Good Hotel London

  • Hotels
  • Royal Docks

A hotel with a difference, and not just because it resembles a huge shipping container floating on the river. The message ‘Create beauty, do good’ is emblazoned on the wall inside and the interior is all cool, industrial design. The ‘good’ bit is covered off by the training of local long-term unemployed, with the hotel’s profits going back into the project. Cosy cabins, with portholes looking out over the Thames, start at £80 a night. Hang out in the Living Room, a bar and restaurant serving Spanish-based tapas and small plates, or head up to the roof for great views of London.

Best for sleep with a good conscience

Read more
Check prices
Z Hotel at Gloucester Place
Booking.com

Z Hotel at Gloucester Place

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Marylebone

Budget hotels got a whole lot cooler when Z arrived. The Marylebone branch, in some converted Georgian townhouses, retains much of the original wood panelling and has made the most of its high ceilings. Rooms are contemporary and industrial in style, and the size of them – some minuscule – is reflected in pared-back pricing (which happily includes wi-fi, organic breakfast and the 5pm-8pm cheese and wine buffet). Z can also be found in Shoreditch, the City, Soho, Piccadilly, Victoria, Covent Garden and Tottenham Court Road.

Best for central cool

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Savoy
Richard Bryant

Savoy

  • Hotels
  • Strand
  • price 4 of 4

The hotel loved for its mix of Edwardian neoclassical and art deco design acquired a host of grand new features in its oh-so-twenty-first-century £100 million refurb, including an atrium pool with a jet stream. But we love it for its star-filled history – where else can you stand on the spot where Monet painted the Thames, or where Vivien Leigh met Laurence Olivier? Then there’s Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill and the fabulous American Bar.

Best for A-list glamour

Read more
Check prices
The London Edition

The London Edition

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Fitzrovia

The London Edition makes a big impact as you walk into its grand hall of a lobby, complete with double-height rococo ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and marble pillars. Bedrooms are similarly impactful: akin to lodges or dachas, with matte oak floors, wood-panelled walls and faux-fur throws tossed on luxurious beds. Larger rooms come with sofas, some have furnished terraces, all have rainforest showers and Le Labo toiletries (with the hotel’s woody signature scent).

Best for partying and dining with the in-crowd

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
K West

K West

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Shepherd’s Bush

The staff wear Converse, the fittings are Starck and the suites are former BBC recording studios in this deluxe west London hotel. Rooms are designery but in a cool, understated way. They’re spacious too (the smallest is 23 square metres) and boast in-room tablets, handy smartphones and granite bathrooms with White Company toiletries. Don’t miss the spa – particularly the Snow Paradise cabin chilled to -15C and designed to complement the hot-cold therapy.

Best for cool

Read more
Check prices
Montcalm Royal London House
Booking.com

Montcalm Royal London House

  • Hotels
  • Moorgate

The latest baby in the now six-strong Montcalm family has all its siblings’ fizz-pop-bang features and then some. Russell Sage’s design is to the fore with statement copper-pipe lighting and silk-lined corridors, but it’s the little touches that make it exceptional: in-room Nespresso machines, Elemis and Hermès toiletries, a complimentary smartphone service with unlimited internet data and selected free local and international calls all add real value.

Best for design twists

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Town Hall Hotel
Ed Reeve

Town Hall Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bethnal Green

Incongruously set in a Grade II-listed former town hall in the otherwise grungy heart of Bethnal Green, this upscale aparthotel is a masterclass in refitting a classic space, retaining many beautiful original features but jazzing up the whole thing with contemporary art in pale-toned, spacious and well-appointed rooms and apartments. The excellent Typing Room and Corner Room restaurants plus a basement swimming pool with sparkly tiles all add to the appeal.

Best for local government

Read review
Check prices
The Goring

The Goring

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Victoria

No hotel in London is more English than the family-owned Goring; it’s where the Middleton family stayed before the royal wedding. Expect lots of chintz, mahogany and silk, together with genteel luxury: polite tent cards ask you not to use your smartphone or conduct business during afternoon tea. For a true ‘Downton Abbey’ experience, book a suite and the services of a footman are yours. Hide all twenty-first-century encumbrances in the safe and go back in time for a few days.

Best for traditional English luxury

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Hazlitt’s
© Ray Main 2009

Hazlitt’s

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Eschew modern styling and views for these four Georgian townhouses, named after eighteenth-century essayist William Hazlitt, and you won’t regret it. The flamboyance and exquisite attention to detail are spot-on, while the addition of modern luxuries like TVs (discreetly hidden away in antique cupboards, of course) makes for an elegant whole in the heart of Soho.

Best for aged atmos

Read review
Check prices
The Soho Hotel
Simon Brown

The Soho Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

The noisy exuberance of Soho is left firmly outside in this Firmdale hotel group favourite: tucked away in a mews, the place is wonderfully quiet, with what was once a car park now feeling like a converted loft building. Its big contemporary bedrooms are peaceful too, with nicely judged touches lifting the decor beyond bland.

Best for being at the heart of the action

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Sanderson London

Sanderson London

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Fitzrovia

No designer flash in the pan, the Sanderson remains a statement hotel, a Schrager-Starck creation that takes clinical bedroom chic to new heights. Colour is generally conspicuous by its absence: the design throughout is all flowing white net drapes, gleaming glass cabinets and retractable screens. The Purple Bar (residents-only from midnight to 3am) sports a button-backed purple leather ceiling and fabulous cocktails.

Best for minimalism (with a bit of Prince chucked in)

Read review
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Dorsett City
Booking.com

Dorsett City

  • Hotels
  • Aldgate

Set in a 13-storey building formerly called The Matrix, this new hotel next to Aldgate tube station has two restaurants, a bar and 1,600 square feet of meeting space. The hotel features 267 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop bar, and a fitness centre. The hotel brings two popular restaurant concepts from west to east London for the first time, with the opening of Shikumen and VQ (Vingt-Quatre).

Best for a touch of west London in east London

Read more
Check prices
The Laslett

The Laslett

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Queensway

This award-winning hotel in Notting Hill looks like the home of your dreams: there’s gloriously retro and modern decor here and there, classic Penguin paperbacks for bedtime reading and even bathroom products from Neal’s Yard Remedies. The Laslett has succeeded in doing such a fine job of celebrating the best bits of London art and design, you won’t want to leave. Split across five interconnected townhouses, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, complimentary gym passes and in-room spa treatments.

Best for a bedtime story

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch

Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch

  • Hotels
  • Old Street

This addition to the five-star Courthouse family brings the elegant Old Street Magistrates Court bang up to date with modern must-haves like a rooftop bar, spa, pool, 196-seat cinema and bowling alley. But its USP lies in the space and its history; to imagine former ‘guests’ like Joe Orton and the Krays in one of the the original courtrooms (now the main casual fine-dining restaurant and an ultra-exclusive members’ bar), or indeed in one of the five cells pressed into service as bar booths, really is special.

Best for aberrant behaviour

Read more
Check prices
Motel One Tower Hill
Booking.com

Motel One Tower Hill

  • Hotels
  • Aldgate

Close to the Tower of London, this is one of the newest low-budget high-design hotels to hit London. Stylish rooms with rainfall showers start from £110 a night, including organic breakfast. Work or relax over cocktails in the modern café-bar, with Chesterfield-style sofas and a fire.

Best for budget designerisms

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Dukes Hotel
Booking.com

Dukes Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • St James’s

London’s hotel scene is stuffed with some top-notch quintessential Englishness, but few places can lay claim to being the watering hole of James Bond creator Ian Fleming and (some say) the home of the world’s best martini. Beyond Dukes’s bar, chic understated rooms feature regal purple and gold accents and manly (but lovely) marble bathrooms. The Cigar and Cognac Garden is the place to head for a post-dinner puff (though only of cigars purchased from the hotel).

Best for a martini followed by a fine cigar

Read review
Check prices
The Zetter Hotel

The Zetter Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Clerkenwell
  • price 3 of 4

There’s a refreshing lack of attitude at this Clerkenwell joint, where staff are friendly and the eco-credentials impressive – free Brompton bikes for guests’ use, for example. Rooms feature walk-in showers with Ren smellies. The downstairs restaurant, Bistrot Bruno Loubet, is a more experimental version of Loubet’s excellent but now sadly closed King’s Cross restaurant Grain Store. The 24 rooms at the Marylebone Zetter, overseen by the fictional Wicked Uncle Seymour, are equally impressive.

Best for cycling

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Hoxton Hotel

Hoxton Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Shoreditch
  • price 2 of 4

Famous for its low rates, the Hoxton also deserves credit for well-thought-out rooms. Sure, they’re on the small side and weekend rates can be high, but hey, you’re in the heart of Shoreditch, at one of the hippest hotels in the city, in one of the hippest cities in the world. And if you come on a Sunday you can enjoy all that hipness from £130 a night, including breakfast. Hip hip hooray!

Best for affordable Shoreditch

Read more
Check prices
Corinthia Hotel London
Richard Powers

Corinthia Hotel London

  • Hotels
  • Whitehall

The Corinthia’s conversion from government offices to grand hotel takes in an expansive lobby complete with central dome, dark wood and silk-covered walls in the high-spec rooms and luxurious bathrooms with pool-like oval baths, all done with a light, modern touch that avoids self-importance or stuffiness. The Espa spa and subterranean pools (with jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and hot seats) form a complex over two floors.

Best for a stroll to Downing Street

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Dean Street Townhouse

Dean Street Townhouse

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Soho House’s central London spot is a Grade II-listed, 1730s townhouse-turned-chic-hotel. Bedrooms, over four floors, run from full-size with early Georgian panelling and reclaimed oak floors to a sweet split level ‘Broom Cupboard’ room, which can be had off the website from £235 per night (members get an additional 20 percent discount). Whatever the size, all come with Apple TV and Bose iPod docks, as well as bathrooms with rainforest showers and Cowshed products. The atmosphere is that of a gentleman’s club: both low-key and luxurious.

Best for members’ club vibes

Read more
Check prices
Number Sixteen

Number Sixteen

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Kensington
  • price 3 of 4

Kit Kemp’s Firmdale hotels are generally unaffordable to mere mortals, but this South Kensington gaff keeps prices lower and quality high, with bright, generously sized bedrooms that carry the Kemp trademark mix of bold and traditional. Best of all, there’s a large, tree-filled garden, with breakfast is served in a pretty conservatory.

Best for affordable luxe

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Chiltern Firehouse

Chiltern Firehouse

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone
  • price 4 of 4

André Balazs, the man behind the celeb-friendly Chateau Marmont in LA and New York’s Mercer, has a gift for creating exclusive hotels with incredible buzz, and did exactly that with this former fire station, whose lovely red-brick exterior is matched inside by sumptuous colours and design that marries restrained and imaginative beautifully. If you plan to stay in one of the 26 refined suites and want to eat in, book well in advance for Nuno Mendes’s celebrated restaurant.

Best for food

Read more
Haymarket Hotel

Haymarket Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Leicester Square
  • price 4 of 4

A terrific addition to Kit Kemp’s Firmdale portfolio, this block-sized building was designed by John Nash, the architect of Regency London. Wow factors include the bling basement swimming pool and bar (shiny sofas, twinkly ceiling) and the central London location. Rooms are generously sized (as are the bathrooms), individually decorated and discreetly equipped with facilities, and there’s plenty of attention from the switched-on staff. The street-side bar and restaurant are top-notch and the breakfast is exquisite.

Best for hanging by the pool

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
St Martins Lane Hotel

St Martins Lane Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Covent Garden
  • price 4 of 4

St Martins Lane led the way in flamboyant, theatrical hotel design when it opened in the ’90s, courtesy of Philippe Starck’s playful decor. Clever renovation has managed to update the wow factor for the twenty-first century with mood-interactive light displays and smart TVs, while retaining the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. Some rooms have private balconies, all offer access to a neighbouring gym, bike loans, and a laundry service for workout wear.

Best for fragrant exercise sessions

Read more
Check prices
Charlotte Street Hotel

Charlotte Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 4 of 4

Now a fine exponent of Kit Kemp’s much-imitated fusion of flowery English and avant garde, this gorgeous hotel was once a dental hospital. Public rooms have colourful murals and Bloomsbury Set paintings by the likes of Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell, while bedrooms mix English understatement with bold flourishes and feature trademark polished granite and oak bathrooms. The Oscar restaurant and bar are classy and busy with a smart crowd of media and advertising folk.

Best for art fans

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
ME by Meliá
Francisco Guerrero

ME by Meliá

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Aldwych

London’s first ME by Meliá is a deluxe beauty by Foster + Partners, modelled on the lines of the 1920s Marconi House next door but with resolutely modern styling – like the breathtaking nine-storey pyramid atrium and rooms featuring triangular windows with views on to Aldwych. The tenth-floor roof-terrace bar offers exceptional vistas. The Meliá White House near Regent’s Park has all the modern touches and style, but much cheaper rooms (581 of them, from around £160 on a Sunday for a double) in a great 1930s apartment block.

Best for rooftop drinking

Read more
Check prices
The Academy

The Academy

  • Hotels
  • Bloomsbury
  • price 3 of 4

The decor behind the facades of these five Georgian houses is a mix of restrained country-house florals and intellectual sophistication that’s just right for Bloomsbury’s studious yet decadent history. The library and conservatory open on to a fragrant walled garden, where breakfast is served in summer.

Best for an alfresco start to your day

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Landmark London

The Landmark London

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Marylebone

The rows of leafy trees standing sentinel outside soften the otherwise beautiful but imposing red-brick exterior of this classic Marylebone grand hotel, a worthy architectural peer to the likes of the Renaissance and Andaz Liverpool Street. It’s traditional through and through, with marble, gilt and glitz aplenty, and if the decor in the rooms is a little on the safe side, they’re as plush and comfortable as they come.

Best for Solid, understated excellence

Read review
Check prices
Malmaison London

Malmaison London

  • Hotels
  • Farringdon

Shoreditch gets all the hip plaudits, but Malmaison, on a lovely cobbled square on the edge of the Square Mile, is just as well-placed for an East End night out without the weekend crowds – though you might find some of the cannier ones enjoying the pleasingly understated design and lovely basement brasserie.

Best for old-world elegance

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
South Place Hotel
Guy Montagu-Pollock

South Place Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Moorgate

In keeping with its City location, South Place is a nice balance of formality for its expense-accounters and fun for their guests. Interior decor impresses with conversation-piece art, touch controls in the rooms, and a Bond-themed pool room and library complete with vinyl and turntable. There’s a pretty interior courtyard garden bar too. Foodies will appreciate the Michelin-starred experience at the Angler restaurant on the sixth floor.

Best for sustainable seafood

Read more
Check prices
Bermondsey Square Hotel
© Michelle Grant / Time Out

Bermondsey Square Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bermondsey
  • price 2 of 4

Kitsch and fun, this well-located hotel has gimmicks aplenty – loft suites named after the heroines of psychedelic rock classics (Lucy, Lily, Jude, Ruby and Eleanor), private terraces, hammocks and even a suite with an eight-person outdoor hot-tub – but the real draw is its well-designed rooms for competitive prices. The bar’s lounge area is a good spot to relax, and travellers with pooches will love its dog-friendly touches, including beds, bowls and treats.

Best for canine-friendly psychedelia

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Artist Residence London

Artist Residence London

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Pimlico

With its abundance of exposed brickwork, cool bar and buzzing small-plates restaurant, Artist Residence is a little slice of Shoreditch in the sleepy-but-convenient environs of Pimlico. Part of a boutique chain (there are others in Brighton, Penzance and South Leigh in Oxfordshire), with only ten rooms, it offers good value as well as great fun. And it’s well positioned for central sights – the river, Westminster Abbey, Tate Britain – as well as Victoria station, which is a five-minute walk away.

Best for blitzing Zone 1 attractions

Read review
Check prices
Rosewood London
Durston Saylor

Rosewood London

  • Hotels
  • Holborn

There aren’t too many first-class hotels around Lincoln’s Inn Fields, which is a shame as it’s just far enough away from Covent Garden to be a haven from the teeming masses – and the quiet courtyard outside this restored Edwardian mansion helps. Inside, contemporary design is mixed with original art-nouveau features in rooms with marble bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machine and Czech & Speake toiletries. The spa’s gorgeous too, but our favourite thing? The 200 single-malt whiskies on offer in the bar.

Best for whisky

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Lalit London

The Lalit London

  • Hotels
  • London Bridge

Indian hotelier Lalit’s first London outpost is a stunner. There’s its setting for a start, in the grammar school where novelist Lawrence Durrell was a pupil, and the cost of the refurb (£50 million) for 70 rooms filled with high-end furnishings and fabrics like mother-of-pearl and silk. But what we’re most excited about is the Indian theme – from traditional English afternoon tea with a twist to Subcontinental dishes in the former school’s great hall and a basement spa offering Indian therapies.

Best for Indian summers

Read more
Check prices
Hilton London Bankside
Booking.com

Hilton London Bankside

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Southwark

If you’ve no head for heights but want to be near Borough Market, this is a great alternative to the Shangri-La. The bronzed-metal façade with its colourful murals is a clue to the modernity on offer in this affordable, central hotel that features a pool, gym, bar and good-value dining room, as well as contemporary rooms with free wi-fi.

Best for Borough Market grazing

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Sofitel London St James
Booking.com

Sofitel London St James

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • St James’s

A grand location in St James’s is the perfect setting for this oh-so-traditional grand hotel, set in a former banking hall. The feeling throughout is one of timeless elegance: muted tones, mahogany furniture and heavy fabrics keep everything quiet and calm, while Nespresso machines and Roberts iPod docks bring a touch of modernity. Don’t miss the Balcon brasserie with its twin spiral staircases.

Best for a weekend in the West End

Read more
Check prices
The Ampersand Hotel
Booking.com

The Ampersand Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Kensington

Behind a Victorian stucco frontage, the Ampersand zings with splashes of bold colour against its dove grey and duck-egg blue decor. The hues extend to the lounge, where afternoon tea is served at comfy colourful sofas and armchairs in scarlet velvet. Botanical drawings reference the nearby South Kensington museums.

Best for colour

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Premier Inn London County Hall
Booking.com

Premier Inn London County Hall

  • Hotels
  • South Bank
  • price 2 of 4

This Premier Inn’s position right by the London Eye, the Thames, Westminster Bridge and Waterloo station is a gift for out-of-towners on a bargain weekend break. Check-in is quick and easy, rooms are spacious, clean and warm, with free wi-fi and decent bathrooms featuring very good showers, and extra points are garnered for its friendly and efficient staff. Breakfast, a buffet-style affair in a comfortable dining room, is extra but provides ballast for the day. 

Best for the South Bank on the cheap

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
The Trafalgar St James
Booking.com

The Trafalgar St James

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Trafalgar Square

The Trafalgar is part of the Hilton chain of hotels, but the mood is young and dynamic, and it’s housed in the imposing edifice that was once the headquarters of the venerable Cunard Steamship Company. To the right of the open reception is the boisterous Rockwell Bar; breakfast downstairs is accompanied by gentler music. Its none-more-central location, however, is the hotel’s biggest draw.

Best for hitting the central sights

Read more
Check prices
B+B Belgravia

B+B Belgravia

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Belgravia
  • price 2 of 4

How do you make a lounge full of black and white contemporary furnishings seem cosy and welcoming? Hard to achieve, but the owners have succeeded at B+B Belgravia, which takes the B&B experience to a new level with a style that’s fresh and sophisticated without being hard-edged or too precious. A gleaming espresso machine provides 24/7 caffeine, and there’s a large (if somewhat gloomy) garden to sit in out the back.

Best for a caffeine fix

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Milestone Hotel & Apartments

Milestone Hotel & Apartments

  • Hotels
  • Kensington
  • price 4 of 4

Wealthy American visitors make an annual pilgrimage here, their arrival greeted by their regular concierge, as English as roast beef, and a glass of sherry in the room. Yet amid the old-school luxury (butlers on 24-hour call) thrives inventive modernity (the resistance pool in the spa). Some rooms feature the inspired decor of South African owner Beatrice Tillman: Our favourite? The Safari suite, containing tent-like draperies and leopard-print upholstery.

Best for big-game hunting

Read more
Check prices
San Domenico House
Booking.com

San Domenico House

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

San Domenico owes much of its tasteful, historic look to interior designer and one-time owner Sue Rogers, who transformed this former private residence into a boutique hotel masterpiece in which all the categories of guest room feature original furnishings or antiques. Royal portraits, Victorian mirrors and Empire-era travelling cases are complemented by fabrics of similar style and taste, offset by contemporary touches to bathrooms. The spacious bedrooms enjoy wide-angle views of London, and some have small balconies.

Best for individual style

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Connaught

The Connaught

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

This isn’t the only hotel in London to provide butlers, but to our knowledge it is the only one that offers ‘a secured gun cabinet room’ for the hunting season. This is traditional British hospitality for those who love stern portraits in the halls but all mod cons in their room, down to TVs and heated bidets in the en suite. Chef Hélène Darroze’s cuisine has won three AA Rosettes and two Michelin Stars, and the hotel’s modern wing houses a swanky spa and 60 square-metre swimming pool.

Best for small-game hunting

Read more
Check prices
Apex London Wall

Apex London Wall

  • Hotels
  • City of London
  • price 2 of 4

The mini-chain’s second London hotel (the first is at nearby Seething Lane), shares the virtues of the first, with obliging service, crisply designed rooms (most with balconies) with colourful decor and all mod cons, and quirky but appealing touches, like free local calls, jelly beans and internet, and an iron and kettle in the room. More traditional facilities like a gym and well-priced breakfast menu add to the appeal, and prices are decent for the City location.

Best for chatterboxes

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Aloft London Excel

Aloft London Excel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Royal Docks

Right beside the ExCeL convention centre, Aloft, from the swanky W chain, is refreshingly original. Service is winningly low-key and rooms nicely finished, including a remote keyboard to operate the telly, free wi-fi, and a decently appointed wet room. Your room card also gets you into the pool and fitness centre, which includes a steam room and sauna. A new opening in Tobacco Dock is due in 2023.

Best for unconventional conventions

Read more
Check prices
Stylotel
© Michelle Grant / Time Out

Stylotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4

The futuristic decor might seem a little incongruous on a street of terraced properties, but once inside it’s all royal blue curtains, aluminium panelling and illuminated glassware that looks like something out of the Starship Enterprise. All rooms are clean and well-appointed, with en suite pod bathrooms, but for a little more space and privacy try Stylosuites, which are just around the corner above a pub.

Best for stylish metal

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Eccleston Square Hotel
Alex Kryszkiewicz

Eccleston Square Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Victoria

The 39 masculine rooms at this Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse near Westminster are a gadget fan’s dream: there’s underfloor heating in the bathroom, while lighting and curtains are all operated by finger-tip control pads. Our favourite feature? The one that turns the ‘smart glass’ of the bathroom walls opaque for privacy. Oh, and no kids under 13.

Best for gadgets

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Hub London Covent Garden

Hub London Covent Garden

  • Hotels
  • Covent Garden

The central feature of the Hub’s concept, courtesy of budget chain Premier Inn, is an app that controls everything from booking and checking in, to basic room controls and even a guide to the local area. The air-conditioned rooms, with Hypnos beds and wi-fi, are small but well designed, and keenly priced for their locations – along with this one, there are branches at Brick Lane, Goodge St, Tower Bridge, Soho, King’s Cross and Westminster, all with rooms starting at £68.

Best for a budget break

Read more
The Gore
RayMain.co.uk © 2005

The Gore

  • Hotels
  • South Kensington
  • price 4 of 4

Two grand Victorian South Kensington townhouses make up this wonderfully OTT fin-de-siècle period piece, founded by descendants of Captain Cook. Bedrooms all have fantastic nineteenth-century carved-oak beds, and the suites are spectacular – ‘Wizard of Oz’ fans should plump for the Judy Garland room with her old bed (and replica ruby slippers).

Best for drama

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Grange Langham Court Hotel
Booking.com

Grange Langham Court Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Fitzrovia

Here at the Grange Langham, you’re more likely to bump into overnighting BBC staff than celebs being put up at the more famous Langham, but the striking Grange Langham Court is almost as close to the BBC TV Centre as its more famous namesake, and double rooms start at £125, so it’s perfect for a weekend of shopping and sightseeing. The 56 modern, airy rooms feature free Wi-Fi, luxury marble and granite bathrooms, there’s a stylish French brasserie, and the distinctive black and white exterior makes it very easy to find.

Best for BBC gossip

Read more
Check prices
The May Fair
© The May Fair Hotel

The May Fair

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Mayfair

A luxury hotel with a boutique feel, the May Fair is colourful, excessive and a cut above the safe design directions that some five-star hotels take. Lush tones and sumptuous fabrics are the order of the day here, in both public spaces, like the indoor May Fair terrace, and through to the rooms, which include an entertainment system with a choice of music and movies.

Best for interior design

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Church Street Hotel
Booking.com

Church Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Camberwell
  • price 2 of 4

This family-run hotel has José Raido to thank for its attractive and original craftsmanship. He’s responsible for the brightly coloured décor and he made the bedframes himself. A good breakfast is included in some rooms and there’s an honesty bar too, not to mention plenty of local buzzing options to whet your appetite.

Best for south London exploration

Read more
Check prices
45 Park Lane
Adam Parker

45 Park Lane

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Park Lane

The sprightly offspring of the venerable Dorchester, which it faces across a twinkly-treed forecourt, has translated the famously high standards of its parent into buzzier, boutiquier form. A personal host is sharply suited in grey, you can borrow folding bikes, and rooms come with considered touches such as a yoga mat, designer glassware and an in-safe electrical outlet. Technology is state of the art, with TVs embedded in the bathroom mirror (so that you can watch from the giant marble bath); and touchscreens controlling room functions electronically.

Best for bathtime singalongs to ‘The X Factor’

Read more
Check prices
Advertising

Montagu Place

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone
  • price 3 of 4

This small, fashionable townhouse hotel fills a couple of Grade II-listed Georgian residences with sharply appointed rooms graded according to size. All have a cool and trendy look, with cafetières and ground coffee as well as TVs. The decision to combine the bar and reception desk (situated at the back of the house) means you can get a drink at any time and retire to the graciously modern lounge. Service is at once sharp and very obliging.

Best for visits to the Wallace Collection

Read more
Check prices
Andaz Liverpool Street

Andaz Liverpool Street

  • Hotels
  • Liverpool Street
  • price 4 of 4

In 2007 the red-brick Great Eastern became the first of Hyatt’s new Andaz portfolio, bringing in down-to-earth, well-informed service and eco-friendliness in an affordable but upscale space. The bedrooms wear style-magazine uniform – Eames chairs, Frette linens – but free services (local calls, healthy minibar) are an appreciated touch. Food and drink options include a traditional pub and British nosh at the 1901 restaurant, set in a magnificent former ballroom with a stained-glass dome. The the cinema – set in the basement masonic temple, a feature of the original hotel – appropriately favours horror movies.

Best for a Halloween weekend

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Dorsett Shepherds Bush

Dorsett Shepherds Bush

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Shepherd’s Bush

The foyer of this London Dorsett (there’s another in the City) has serious wow factor, soaring up as it does through the hotel’s eight storeys with rich wooden wraparound balconies creating a warm but impressive introduction. Beyond it, 317 rooms mix modern architecture and design with original art deco features of this Grade II-listed former cinema overlooking Shepherd’s Bush.

Best for architecture

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
The Sumner
Booking.com

The Sumner

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Marylebone
  • price 2 of 4

The Sumner’s cool, deluxe looks have earned it many fans, not least in the hospitality industry, where it’s won a number of awards. You’ll understand why when you get here: from the soft dove and slatey greys of the lounge and halls you move up to glossily spacious accommodation with brilliant, huge showers. The breakfast room has vibrant Arne Jacobsen chairs and the stylishly moody front sitting room is a cosy gem.

Best for kicking back and meditating

Read more
Check prices
Harlingford Hotel
Booking.com

Harlingford Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bloomsbury
  • price 2 of 4

An affordable hotel with tons of charm in the heart of Bloomsbury, the perkily styled Harlingford has light, airy rooms with boutique aspirations. The decor is lifted from understated sleek to quirky with the help of vibrant splashes from coloured glass bathroom fittings and mosaic tiles, creating something of a Scandinavian feel. The crescent it’s set in has a private garden where you can knock a tennis ball about by day or just dream under the trees on a summer’s night.

Best for a central London picnic

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Fox & Anchor
Chris Orange

Fox & Anchor

  • Hotels
  • Smithfield
  • price 2 of 4

Check in at the handsome attached boozer before heading to the separate front entrance for the hotel and a handful of well-appointed, atmospheric and surprisingly luxurious rooms. All are different, but the high-spec facilities (big TVs, drench showers) and quirky attention to detail (bottles of ale in the minibar) are common to all. Expect some noise in the early mornings as the traders roll in, but the proximity to the historic Smithfield meat market also means a feisty pub fry-up in the morning.

Best for eye-popping Instagrams of meat

Read more
Check prices
The Portobello Hotel

The Portobello Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Notting Hill

The Portobello has hosted the likes of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Alice Cooper (who used his bath tub to house a boa constrictor) over the last half-century, but it’s a pleasingly unpretentious place, with a more civilised demeanour than its legend might suggest. The rooms are themed – the superb basement Japanese Water Garden, for example, has an elaborate spa bath, its own private grotto and a small private garden – but all are stylishly equipped.

Best for slebby idiosyncrasy

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
New Linden

New Linden

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Notting Hill

This Bayswater cutie is modern, modish and moderately priced for the area. The lobby and lounge are slick and glamorous, and the rooms low-key with some vibrant, twirly Eastern influences. Some of the larger family rooms retain their elaborate period pillars and cornices. The bathrooms are a symphony in marble; the huge showers have deluge heads. There’s a pleasant little patio, upstairs at the back, for morning coffee and evening drinks.

Best for enjoying Little Venice

Read more
Check prices
Vancouver Studios

Vancouver Studios

  • Hotels
  • Bayswater
  • price 2 of 4

Step into the hall or comfortably furnished sitting room of this imposing townhouse and it feels like the gracious home of a slightly dotty uncle, with decor in the public spaces comprising colonial swords and historic prints. Each room has its own style – from cool contemporary lines to a softer, more homely feel – and all are well equipped with appliances. The pretty garden with its fountain and heady scent of jasmine is a shady stunner.

Best for eating in (or outside)

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Point A
Booking.com

Point A

  • Hotels
  • Waterloo

Formerly knowns as the Tune chain and with six London locations – Shoreditch, King’s Cross, Paddington, Westminster, Canary Wharf and Liverpool Street – the Point A chain is convenient as well as cheap (from £65, possibly without a window). Though perhaps not as stylish as the Qbic, Z or Hub, the no-frills air-conditioned rooms feature Hypnos beds, power showers and free wi-fi.

Best for great budget convenience

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation

Find more hotel inspiration in London

Best romantic hotels in London

Best romantic hotels in London

  • Hotels

Choosing the best romantic hotels in London was never going to be an easy task. We defy anyone to walk across Waterloo Bridge with your beloved by your side and not feel your heart glowing. The city really is one of the best places on earth to be loved up, especially if you pick a hotel where there’s champagne on arrival, breakfast is served in bed and the views will make your hearts soar. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.