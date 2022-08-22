Find peace and quiet at this lovely converted arts and crafts hotel in Jesmond, just ten minutes from the city centre. The Grade II-listed building features original inglenook fireplaces and wood panelling, as well as modern art, and offers fine dining and two lounges for relaxing. Good-sized rooms are individually decorated in muted tones, with splashes of colour.
Whether you’re after luxury, boutique, basic or budget rooms, in the heart of the city, overlooking the Tyne, close to the galleries, bars and restaurants, or out in quieter but cool Jesmond and Gosforth, you’ll find something to suit you in our selection of the best hotels in Newcastle.