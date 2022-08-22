Previously known as the Baltic Quay apartments (for obvious reasons), this is as close to the Baltic Centre as you can get. Apqartments are self-catering, modern and spacious. You'll find well-equipped kitchens inside, as well as free parking, free wifi, and even tea, coffee and milk provided. Oh, and the prices are reasonable too. Plus, there is plenty to do nearby, including taking a short stroll to the Baltic art gallery or treating yourself to some food at one of the many restaurants.