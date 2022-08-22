London
Timeout
Newcastlegateshead

The best hotels in Newcastle

Enjoy the attractions of the Toon before coming back to one of the best hotels in Newcastle

Written by
Time Out editors
Whether you’re after luxury, boutique, basic or budget rooms, in the heart of the city, overlooking the Tyne, close to the galleries, bars and restaurants, or out in quieter but cool Jesmond and Gosforth, you’ll find something to suit you in our selection of the best hotels in Newcastle.

Newcastle's best hotels

Jesmond Dene Hotel

Jesmond Dene Hotel

Find peace and quiet at this lovely converted arts and crafts hotel in Jesmond, just ten minutes from the city centre. The Grade II-listed building features original inglenook fireplaces and wood panelling, as well as modern art, and offers fine dining and two lounges for relaxing. Good-sized rooms are individually decorated in muted tones, with splashes of colour.

Vermont Hotel

Vermont Hotel

An independent hotel, the four-star Vermont is housed in a beautiful 1930s building (once the County Hall), and its luxuriously-furnished public areas include a destination cocktail bar and the quality Bridge Brasserie. Big, comfortable rooms are a tad uninspiring, but many have river views. A small fitness area and spa, plus free parking, are a bonus.

Vermont ApartHotel

Vermont ApartHotel

Unrelated to the hotel, the classy serviced apartments here – 11 of them – are spacious, individually decorated and well-equipped (kitchens include a dishwasher), and the two-bed penthouse has wonderful city views. There’s a 24-hour concierge, room service, and a clubby Churchill bar, where you’ll find fine whiskies and a selection of cigars, of course.

Malmaison

Malmaison

This impressively converted shipping warehouse with luxury accommodation and views of the Millennium Bridge is handy for nearby Quayside bars and restaurants. Beyond the industrial-looking exterior, decor within is typically Malmaison – muted lighting, sexy velvets and vast chandeliers. Add the Chez Mal brasserie overlooking the river, plus a cocktail bar and underground spa, and you’re all set.

Townhouse

Townhouse

The Townhouse resides in quiet Gosforth, an area with its own shops and restaurants, just ten minutes' drive from the city centre. An attractive boutique hotel in a converted Victorian terrace, it's packed full of original features, such as stained glass windows and cornicing, which have been updated with a contemporary palette of blues and browns. Comfortable rooms are zhuzhed up with feature wallpapers, and a dining area and bar, with a cosy wood-burning stove, serves tasty fare.

Hotel du Vin

Hotel du Vin

This gentlemen's club has charm and screams luxury. Expect to find dark woods and Chesterfield sofas at this popular chain hotel. The rooms feature breathtaking views over the quayside,  fine Egyptian cotton linen, a power shower and even tea and coffee making facilities - to help you reach maximum comfort levels. You can also get great food here, in the bistro restaurant, Laroche, and you can treat yourself to some wine tasting if you're feeling fancy. 

Grey Street Hotel

Grey Street Hotel

This converted Georgian building has been sensitively converted into a four-star boutique hotel. It retains the handsome exterior while updating the interior with modish grey walls and plenty of dark wood – a palette that continues in the elegant rooms. A basement beauty retreat, the Living Room restaurant and stylish lounge bar, might almost keep you from nearby Quayside’s bars and restaurants.

Cairn Hotel

Cairn Hotel

Just a mile from the centre, with the benefit of free wifi and parking, the super-stylish Cairn sports contemporary geometric-shaped furniture and classic herringbone-wood floors. Rooms, some with giant bay windows, feature brightly coloured hexagonal carpeting and classy tiled bathrooms. Chill in the extravagant 97 bar with blue button-backed banquette seating and chow on Oriental cuisine at sophisticated Sohe.

Hampton by Hilton

Hampton by Hilton

Opposite Newcastle Central train station, the Hampton makes a reliable and convenient accommodation option. Rooms are spacious, if a little bland, but come with a work area, free wifi, and tea- and coffee-making facilities. There are a number of accessible rooms with walk-in showers, and there’s also a fitness room. Parking costs £8 a night.

Millennium Apartments
Supplied by booking.com

Millennium Apartments

Previously known as the Baltic Quay apartments (for obvious reasons), this is as close to the Baltic Centre as you can get. Apqartments are self-catering, modern and spacious. You'll find well-equipped kitchens inside, as well as free parking, free wifi, and even tea, coffee and milk provided. Oh, and the prices are reasonable too. Plus, there is plenty to do nearby, including taking a short stroll to the Baltic art gallery or treating yourself to some food at one of the many restaurants.

