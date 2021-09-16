Part of The Doyle Collection, the family-owned five-star hotel is one of an eight-strong portfolio across London, Bristol, Cork, Dublin and Washington, and is leading the way in sustainable tourism as the only luxury hotel collection in the UK to run on renewables. In practice, this means aiming to source food and drink produce within a 50-mile radius at its on-site restaurants, 108 Brasserie and Pantry, and moving away from single-use plastic in its bedrooms by 2022, without compromising on comfort or quality.

Speaking of its bedrooms, there are 257 of them, including 44 suites, and they’re pretty dreamy. Options range from Classic rooms, fitted with two single beds, a queen or a king, at £244 a night, to the pièce de résistance, The Marylebone Suite, which will set you back £2625. Covering 120-square metres, it comes with an open plan lounge with concealed 60’ mirrored TV, dining room, mini kitchen with Nespresso Machine and bar. There’s also a king size bed, marble bathroom stocked with products by eco-conscious luxury skincare brand Malin+Goetz, a whirlpool bath, separate rain shower and TV.

But the real showstopper is the Scandi-inspired all-weather terrace, kitted out with an in-built fireplace and TV. With a retractable roof, it serves up uninterrupted views of the local London skyline, from the rooftops of independent red-bricked boutiques to Selfridges’ al fresco restaurant.

On site, guests can also access the Third Space gym, exercise classes, the 59-foot long pool and spa. For travelers and locals, looking for sustainable luxury, and a neighbourhood feel close to the city buzz, it’s the place to be.

Neighbourhood: The Marylebone backs onto Marylebone Lane, where British-Israeli chef, Yotam Ottolenghi has recently opened a pantry. Independent boutiques and high-end restaurants set the tone.

Nearby: The Wallace Collection: A free museum in Manchester Square, it homes a range of portraits, sculptures and furniture. The glass-roofed courtyard restaurant is a destination in and of itself.

Chiltern Firehouse: Trendy and contemporary, the restaurant focuses on healthy, seasonal dishes. Good for champagning and celeb-spotting.

Market Hall West End: The largest food hall in the UK, the flagship’s brutalist style is contrasted by its range of street food dishes from vendors serving everything from tacos to steamed dumplings.

Time Out tip: Order the Beautiful Touch cocktail, made with Miraval rose’, Plymouth Sloe Gin, pomegranate juice, honey, lime juice and egg white, on the 108 Brasserie terrace.