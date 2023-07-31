Time Out says

The Attenborough supremacy continues with this immersive experience that thrusts you into the heart of the BBC’s recent opus ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’. As best as we can tell without actually seeing it, the general vibe of ‘BBC Earth Experience’ seems to be using enormous 360-degree screens to give you the sense that you’re stepping into the programme’s awesome vistas – and while the footage is all from that particular show, you’ll be treated to extended scenes, alternative camera angles, and the obviously seismic difference between this and your puny telly. Plus we’re promised ‘bespoke’ commentary from David Attenborough himself.