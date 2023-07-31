London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BBC Earth Experience

  • Museums, Natural history
  • Dalkin Centre, West Brompton
BBC Earth Experience, 2023
Photo by BBC Earth Experience
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Step into the BBC’s ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ with this huge official immersive experience

The Attenborough supremacy continues with this immersive experience that thrusts you into the heart of the BBC’s recent opus ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’. As best as we can tell without actually seeing it, the general vibe of ‘BBC Earth Experience’ seems to be using enormous 360-degree screens to give you the sense that you’re stepping into the programme’s awesome vistas – and while the footage is all from that particular show, you’ll be treated to extended scenes, alternative camera angles, and the obviously seismic difference between this and your puny telly. Plus we’re promised ‘bespoke’ commentary from David Attenborough himself. 

Details

Event website:
bbcearthexperience.com/
Address:
Dalkin Centre
Earl’s Court
Empress Place
London
SW6 1TW
Price:
£28.50

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!