Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Buddhism review

Buddhism review

Museums British Library , Euston Friday October 25 2019 - Tuesday February 25 2020
4 out of 5 stars
Buddhism review
Folding book containing a sermon on the Abhidhamma in Shan language, Mueang Lakorn, Thailand, dated 1917 © British Library Board

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

It can be hard to see sometimes, but there are other ways to live. We’re all so focused on trudging through the swamp of our everyday lives – on our careers, families, stresses, hobbies and drinking habits – that it can feel like that’s all there is. But this in-depth, absorbing show about Buddhism at the British Library is here to smack you around the head a bit and make you see that there are other paths (eight of them, actually).

In deep red rooms filled with bird sound, sacred chanting and the tinkling of flowing water, the British Library takes you on a journey through the texts and objects of one of the world’s biggest religions. It starts with gorgeous, long, folded illustrations from Burma. The collection is eye-popping – all shimmering golds, flowing blues and earthy reds. Across the panels we learn about the Buddha’s journeys and teachings, about life and rebirth, compassion and suffering. Every text glimmers with light and the promise of a better way to live.

Scrolls and palm leaf manuscripts take you through Buddhist cosmology and philosophy. A fierce black protector deity writhes on a sixteenth-century Tibetan scroll, and a mountain bursts out of the sea in a beautiful Thai painting. Buddhism was – and is – huge, spanning massive chunks of south and east Asia. So the work is as varied as you’d expect; small and intricate or big and bold, colour or monochromatic.

Obviously, summing up a whole religion – a whole culture – in a few rooms is impossible, and a lot of this requires more than just a few hours’ attention to grasp, so I can’t say I left feeling much more enlightened or educated than when I went in. But by the time you’ve hit the singing bowl on your way out and its tones have followed you onto Euston Road, you’ll just be glad to have had a chance to crawl out of the swamp of your everyday life for a little while. You might not actually start walking a different path, but it’s nice to know the option’s there.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: British Library
Venue website: www.bl.uk
Venue phone: 0330 333 1144/01937 546060
Address: 96
Euston Rd
London
NW1 2DB
Transport: Tube: King’s Cross/Euston Rail: St Pancras International/King’s Cross/Euston
Price: £14, concs. available

Dates And Times

Users say

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...