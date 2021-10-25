Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Our Future Planet

Museums, Science and technology Science Museum , South Kensington Until Sunday September 4 2022
Our Future Planet exhibition at the Science Museum
Photograph: Science Museum Group

Did you know that carbon dioxide can be removed from the atmosphere and used to make everyday things like cutlery, sunglasses and even vodka? This free Science Museum exhibition explores the technology of carbon capture and storage and how it can mitigate climate change. This is futuristic stuff based on centuries-old natural processes. Techniques to conserve woodlands and prevent carbon dioxide leaving power stations and factories are starting to being employed to reduce the amount of the gas in our atmosphere. And produce cool accessories!

Event website: https://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/see-and-do/our-future-planet
Venue name: Science Museum
Address: Exhibition Rd
London
SW7 2DD
Transport: Tube: South Kensington
Price: Free

