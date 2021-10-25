Did you know that carbon dioxide can be removed from the atmosphere and used to make everyday things like cutlery, sunglasses and even vodka? This free Science Museum exhibition explores the technology of carbon capture and storage and how it can mitigate climate change. This is futuristic stuff based on centuries-old natural processes. Techniques to conserve woodlands and prevent carbon dioxide leaving power stations and factories are starting to being employed to reduce the amount of the gas in our atmosphere. And produce cool accessories!