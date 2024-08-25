Time Out says

Since its inception in 2018, All Points East has earned a reputation for a varied blend of musical styles and genres. Back in Vicky Park for another instalment, it’s confirmed big-hitting 2024 headliners including Kaytranada (Friday August 16), Loyle Carner (Saturday 17 August 17), Mitski (Sunday August 18), LCD Soundsystem (Friday August 23), APE presents Field Day (Saturday August 24) and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (Sunday August 25). As well as the ticketed weekend events, look out for All Points East In the Neighbourhood, the festival’s free midweek programme of community activities including film screenings, live sports, theatre, family fun and more.

RECOMMENDED:

LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024.

Kaytranada at All Points East 2024.

Mitski at All Points East 2024.

Field Day at All Points East 2024.