London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

All Points East

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Victoria Park, Bow
  • Recommended
All Points East
Photograph: Lou Morris
Advertising

Time Out says

Since its inception in 2018, All Points East has earned a reputation for a varied blend of musical styles and genres. Back in Vicky Park for another instalment, it’s confirmed big-hitting 2024 headliners including Kaytranada (Friday August 16), Loyle Carner (Saturday 17 August 17),  Mitski (Sunday August 18), LCD Soundsystem (Friday August 23), APE presents Field Day (Saturday August 24) and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (Sunday August 25). As well as the ticketed weekend events, look out for All Points East In the Neighbourhood, the festival’s free midweek programme of community activities including film screenings, live sports, theatre, family fun and more. 

RECOMMENDED: 
LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024.
Kaytranada at All Points East 2024.
Mitski at All Points East 2024.
Field Day at All Points East 2024.

Details

Event website:
www.allpointseastfestival.com/
Address:
Victoria Park
Grove Road
London
E3 5SN
Transport:
Tube: Mile End
Price:
Ticket prices vary

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.