Moses Boyd
Image: Time Out

Moses Boyd on discovering a creative community on Belvedere Road

Drumming genius Moses Boyd talks to us about the spirit of the South Bank

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Belvedere Road is home to the Southbank Centre. My parents took me there as a kid – I’m from Catford, and I don’t think I’d ever seen so much culture in one place before. There was skateboarding, concerts, buskers and a food market. It felt like a creative, spiritual home. 

Then, when I was 16, I’d rehearse at the Southbank Centre with [jazz education programme] Tomorrow’s Warriors. I was at the beginning of my musical career and I wasn’t sure where I fitted in. I was into jazz and grime and art, but I didn’t have many representations of people who had put all those things together. That’s why going to a place like the South Bank was great, because I could rub shoulders with a bit of everyone. 

I saw my musical heroes like Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock there. My favourite memory was meeting Roy Haynes, one of the founding drummers of jazz. I sneaked backstage to get some secrets from him; he just told me to enjoy life. It was beautiful and affirming. If I could go back, I’d tell my younger self that I was on the right path. Putting yourself in front of where you want to be is never a bad thing.

Moses Boyd is part of Tour de Moon, touring the UK until Jun 16. Tickets here.

