Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
Time Out says
The girl-group icon returns to London to perform her ’60s hits and the Ronettes’ classic Phil Spector-produced festive favourites ‘Sleigh Ride’ (which returned to the Top 40 last Christmas) and ‘Frosty the Snowman’.
Details
|Address:
|
Shepherd's Bush Green
London
W12 8TT
|Transport:
|Tube: Shepherd's Bush
|Contact:
|Event website:
|http://www.ronniespector.com
Dates And Times
Users say
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...