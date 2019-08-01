Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

Music, Pop O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire , Shepherd’s Bush Thursday December 19 2019
Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector
The girl-group icon returns to London to perform her ’60s hits and the Ronettes’ classic Phil Spector-produced festive favourites ‘Sleigh Ride’ (which returned to the Top 40 last Christmas) and ‘Frosty the Snowman’.

Details
Address: Shepherd's Bush Green
London
W12 8TT
Transport: Tube: Shepherd's Bush
Contact:
www.o2shepherdsbushempire.co.uk Call Venue 0844 477 2000
Event website: http://www.ronniespector.com

