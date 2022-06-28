London is legendary for many things. That massive house the Queen lives in, our joyously dependent relationship with pubs and, of course, its amazing music scene. So, at the start of every month, we’re making sure you know what’s worth seeing and what the vibe is. Perhaps you’re looking for something classic and a little cheesy. Or you’re in the mood to dive head-first into a moshpit. Maybe you’re a music snob looking for artists you can say, ‘I saw them before they were big, actually.’ Well, whatever your taste, here are the best gigs in London this July.

Want more than just a one-night thing? Check out our festival guide.

And if you’re craving the club, here’s where we’re dancing this week.

The best gigs for a boogie

Fatima

If you pride yourself on your soup-to-nuts knowledge, you’ll probably be familiar with the name Fatima. Host of the monthly ‘Maple Syrup Waffle Show’ the Stockholm-born R&B artist has worked with the likes of Floating Points and Knxwledge. Expect laidback vibes with jazz, funk and soft electronic jams to start the weekend nicely.

Night Tales Loft, E8 3RL. Sat July 2, 3pm. From £6.

Photograph: Tatiana Pozuelo

PVA

PVA are a staple in the Brixton Windmill scene, which bred the likes of Black Midi, Black Country, New Road, Squid, Sorry etc. Breaking through with ‘Divine Intervention’ in 2019, the band quickly attracted fans on BBC 6 Music and in the press. Catch the London three-piece as they bring a cathartic, if a little chaotic, blend of club music and post-punk influences to Corsica Studios.

Corsica Studios, SE17 1LB. Sat July 9, 7.30pm. From £13.20.

For hip hop snobs

Denzel Himself

Denzel Himself is one of London’s most elusive hip hop musicians. The interdisciplinary artist blends experimental rap with goth and hardcore influences. His shows are raw, exciting and filled with self-directed synaesthesia-inspired visuals that cement his cult legacy.

The Social, W1W 7JD. Tue Jul 5, 7.30 pm. From £10.

Kenny Mason

Like to humblebrag about your hip hop knowledge? You can’t miss Kenny Mason’s show at XOYO. Beat the Hypebeasts to the middle of the moshpit and get ready to throw yourself around to Deftones-meets-Denzel-Curry-style rap.

XOYO, EC2A 4AP. Sat Jul 16, 7pm. From £13.

For the weirdos

Photograph: Avalon

Reggie Watts

Part comedian, part musical wacky professor, Reggie Watts is a razor-sharp improviser who creates hilarious on-the-spot loops and vocal tracks. If you’ve ever watched one of his Netflix specials, you’ll have an idea of what to expect. If not, just go along for the ride and you’re sure to be impressed by his fantastically strange show.

Hackney Empire, E8 1EJ. Fri July 1, 6.30pm. From £25.

For the cool kids

Nova Twins

There’s a new legion of punk musicians right now. And Nova Twins are at the forefront of this, fusing elements of grime and hardcore to create something uniquely theirs. For fans of Bring Me The Horizon (who make pop now?), Yungblud and Meet Me @ the Altar, this is sure to be an adrenaline-racing spectacle.

​​Rough Trade East, E1 6QL. Mon Jul 11, 7pm. From £14.

For something more wholesome

Katy J Pearson

Maybe you went a little too hard with the after-work bevs or you’re just feeling a little down and out. Cue Katy J Pearson’s charming take on modern country. The singer-songwriter from Bristol will be heading to Rough Trade (for a considerably more relaxed show than the one above) with her Dolly Parton-inspired tunes.

Rough Trade East, E1 6QL. Tue Jul 12, 7pm. From £12.50.

For classic indie tunes

Primal Scream

Yes, this is the kind of show you could take your parents to. And yes, you may end up hearing how they went to Glasto that one time and caught Primal Scream before passing out in the comedy tent (just me?). But you know what, these guys are legendary and are sure to put on one heck of a show as they celebrate 30 years since ‘Screamadelica’ with support from Kelly Lee Owens and Walt Disco.

Alexandra Palace, N22 7AY. Sat Jul 16, 4pm. From £45.

Photograph: Atiba Jefferson

Interpol

TikTok’s indie sleazers could never match up to these guys. Catch legendary New York three-piece Interpol, as they bring a post-punk revival to Kingston this July. They’ll be promoting new album, ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’, written entirely throughout the pandemic. How deliciously alienated.

Pryzm Kingston, KT1 1QP. Sun Jul 17, 7pm. From £16.

The Libertines

Missed them at Glasto? Well, this month you can catch The Libertines at OVO Arena Wembley – a pretty big leap from their early pub days. Yell along to hits like ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ and ‘Don’t Look Back into the Sun’ while remembering the good ol’ days of laddered tights, skinny jeans and hazy nights at Koko.

OVO Arena Wembley, HA9 0AA. Sat July 23, 6pm. From £45.

For anthemic pop bangers

Photograph: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

This isn’t a drill: tickets are still available for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball. Dance with Mother Monster at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as she performs avant-garde pop hits against a backdrop of kaleidoscopic outfit changes and next-level visuals. Rest your voice beforehand, there’s going to be plenty of yell-along moments.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, N17 0BX. Fri Jul 29 and Sat Jul 30, 5pm. From £51.65.

Haim

If you’ve always wanted to see Este Haim’s iconic bass face IRL, this is your chance. The Grammy-nominated sisters are taking over the O2 for a night of pop rock, infused with jazz and R&B influences. Our tip: get familiar with the band’s signature dance moves so you can join in with them.

The O2 Arena, SE10 0DX. Thu Jul 21, 6,30pm. From £39.50.